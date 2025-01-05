Tim David show takes Hurricanes to four in a row

Hobart Hurricanes have toppled the Adelaide Strikers by five wickets on the back of a stunning unbeaten 62 from Tim David

A brutal unbeaten 62 from 28 balls from Tim David has helped the Hobart Hurricanes to a fourth-straight Big Bash League win and the second highest run chase of the season.

The 28-year-old hit six sixes as Hobart chased down the Adelaide Strikers' 5-186 with eight deliveries to spare and five wickets in hand on Sunday night at Ninja Stadium.

David whacked 40 runs during the Power Surge in the 14th and 15th overs when the game was on the line.

Adelaide's Jamie Overton took most of the punishment and finished with 0-54 from three overs after also suffering heavy treatment from opener Mitch Owen at the start of the innings.

Owen scored 37 from 16 deliveries, which included three sixes in a row off Overton – one landing on the roof of the members' stand.

David came to the crease at 4-101 in the 11th over after Strikers spinners Lloyd Pope (2-38) and Cameron Boyce (2-23) slowed Hobart's chase.

He took some time to get going before notching his fastest BBL half-century.

The Hurricanes, who are gunning for a maiden title, rise to third on the ladder while the Strikers remain second last.

It is the first time Hobart have won four in a row since 2019 and comes after an impressive 50-run victory over the ladder-leading Sydney Sixers.

Earlier, Chris Lynn top scored for the Strikers with 49 from 27 balls after he was struck on the helmet by a 140km/h bouncer from Riley Meredith in the first over.

Lynn, who hit five fours and three sixes, was out in the ninth over, caught in the deep off Waqar Salamkheil trying to clear the rope, leaving the visitors 3-75.

Skipper Alex Ross (47 from 29 balls) steadied the ship with Ollie Pope (33 from 27), before Overton inflicted damage late with an unbeaten 27 from 18.

Meredith was the pick of the Hurricanes' bowlers with 1-26 from four overs, including the scalp of Pope in the 16th over.

