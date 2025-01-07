Konstas to reunite with Warner in boost for wounded Thunder

Test opener returns for the rest of the BBL's home-and-away season in welcome news for the Thunder after a run of injuries

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas will reunite with David Warner at the top of the Sydney Thunder batting line-up after being named in a 14-player squad for their clash with Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Fresh from a stunning introduction to Test cricket that helped Australia reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India, Konstas will join several of his new teammates in playing the rest of the KFC BBL|14 home-and-away season prior to the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Konstas' blazing 27-ball 56 on Thunder debut last month – a club record for the fastest half-century – along with his form for NSW and the Prime Minister's XI, sealed his elevation to the Test side where he went toe-to-toe with Jasprit Bumrah with a scintillating 60 on debut on Boxing Day.

The 19-year-old opener also recorded scores of 23 and 22 in Australia series-clinching victory at the SCG, with Konstas' 51 runs scored against the superstar India quick the second most of any Australian batter in the series after Travis Head (83).

Thunder squad v Hurricanes: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Hugh Weibgen Ins: Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew. Outs: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras

"It's been quite special," Konstas said of the past two weeks while speaking to Triple M after the fifth Test.

"I don't think it's kicked in yet, hopefully in the next few days it will, soak it in, reflect on it, but it's been awesome.

"The team's been outstanding to me, just letting me play my natural game. Pat Cummins is a great leader and hopefully we can keep going on."

The right-hander's BBL return ends the instability at the top for the Thunder with Warner rotating through three different opening partners since his call up to the Test side.

One of those was Cameron Bancroft, who will miss the rest of the BBL|14 season after fracturing his shoulder and nose in a horrific outfield collision with Daniel Sams against Perth Scorchers last Friday.

Ollie Davies became Warner's latest opening partner in last night's loss to the Heat at the Gabba, scoring 10 as the Thunder posted 8-173 after being sent in.

Konstas will be reunited with his Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Hugh Weibgen during the Thunder's next four matches after the Queenslander was signed as a replacement player to cover his absence and now Bancroft's.

Weibgen has played the past two games, making his BBL debut when he was subbed in mid-match against the Scorchers after Bancroft and Sams were ruled out with concussion.

01:57 Play video Konstas announces himself on Big Bash stage with blazing 50

"I'm really excited to return to the Thunder squad. I've been keeping an eye on the boys whenever I can and truly believe we have a strong chance of winning this tournament," Konstas said today.

"I really enjoyed my first few games with the team, and with the ladder so tight, I'm keen to contribute and help us push into the finals."

The Thunder's loss to the Heat ended a three-game winning run for the Western Sydney side, but they return home for Wednesday's clash with the Hurricanes knowing a win will take them to the top of the standings with just three games to come.

