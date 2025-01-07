Aussie Test stars' Big Bash availability confirmed

A host of Aussie players will turn out in the BBL while others will rest ahead of the Sri Lanka tour

Fresh from breaking a decade-long Border-Gavaskar Trophy drought, several of Australia's triumphant Test stars as set to bolster their Big Bash club's push towards KFC BBL|14 finals.

Australia T20 captain Mitch Marsh and speedster Jhye Richardson are already confirmed starters for the Scorchers clash with Melbourne Renegades in Perth tonight and they join Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers), Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers), Sam Konstas (Sydney Thunder) and Beau Webster (Melbourne Stars) with full availability for the rest of the home-and-away season.

Just days after completing a dream Test debut by hitting the winning runs at the SCG, Webster will suit up for the Stars against the Sixers in Melbourne on Thursday night with his club needing the win their remaining three games to be any chance of qualifying for finals.

Superstar batter Steve Smith won't play in that match but will be available for the Sixers' final three matches from January 11 (against the Scorchers), culminating in a blockbuster Sydney Smash against David Warner's Thunder on January 17 at the SCG.

How clubs fare from Test player availability

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (regular season), Travis Head (not available) Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne (January 16 home game v Hobart only) Hobart Hurricanes: No Test squad representation Melbourne Renegades: Nathan Lyon (not available) Melbourne Stars: Scott Boland (not available), Beau Webster (regular season) Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (regular season), Jhye Richardson (regular season) Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott (regular season), Josh Hazlewood (not available), Steve Smith (from Jan 11, three games), Mitchell Starc (not available) Sydney Thunder: Pat Cummins (not available), Sam Konstas (regular season)

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat) will only be available for their side's final home game against Hobart Hurricanes on January 16 as the rest of the Test squad follow individual Cricket Australia management plans ahead of a two-Test tour to Sri Lanka beginning later this month.

Scott Boland (Stars), Pat Cummins (Thunder), Josh Hazlewood (Sixers), Travis Head (Strikers), Nathan Lyon (Renegades), Mitchell Starc (Sixers) won't take part in BBL|14.

07:22 Play video Every boundary: Fearless Konstas turns tables on India

Ben Oliver, CA's executive general manager of national teams, said Australian team management had worked with each player to determine their availability for their BBL club.

"A five-Test match series is gruelling, and this was amplified by the intensity of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," he said in a statement today.

"The players and staff deserve great credit for their preparation and management which has enabled sustained performance through what is a full international schedule.

"We have worked with each player to form individualised plans which will best support recovery from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and preparation for upcoming international commitments including the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka and ICC Champions Trophy (in February).

"Wherever possible, this includes players representing their clubs in the ongoing BBL|14 season over the coming fortnight."

KFC BBL|14 standings