InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

Jack Paynter
Jack Paynter

Both teams have four wins so far in BBL|14 with the winner of this match to go to the top of the standings

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 27, KFC BBL|14

Where: ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

When: Wednesday, January 8. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports 

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Gerard Abood and Claire Polosak (field), Ben Treloar (third), Greg Davidson (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Hugh Weibgen

 

Ins: Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew. Outs: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras

Teenage Test opener Sam Konstas returns for the Thunder following Australia's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in a significant boost as the club battles a string of injuries. Nathan McAndrew has overcome a shoulder injury to also return to the squad to face the Hurricanes, with spinner Toby Gray and batter Blake Nikitaras making way.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim

 

In: Paddy Dooley. Out: Caleb Jewell

One change for the Hurricanes, who are on a four-game winning streak, with left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley replacing batter Caleb Jewell for the trip to Western Sydney.

The clash with the Thunder will be the last in BBL|14 for Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil and West Indies blaster Shai Hope as they depart the Hurricanes to play in the UAE's T20 franchise tournament.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Konstas to reunite with Warner in boost for wounded Thunder
Bryant, Renshaw lead Heat to stunning win
The Surge Pod: Why captaincy is crucial for Warner

Hobart Hurricanes

Hurricanes 'hungry' to make up for lost time after fast start
Tim David show takes Hurricanes to four in a row
BBL|14 run home: How each team can qualify for finals

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
272
2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242
3 David Warner D Warner 228
4 Max Bryant M Bryant 225
5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202
6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189
7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183
8 James Vince J Vince 175
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Tom Rogers T Rogers
11
2 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11
3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11
4 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10
5 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10
6 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 10
7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9
8 Wes Agar W Agar 8
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
14
2 Max Bryant M Bryant 12
3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10
4 Finn Allen F Allen 9
5 Josh Brown J Brown 9
6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9
7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9
8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 9
Full Table

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Hobart Hurricanes have won their past four BBL matches and are on a two-game winning streak against Sydney Thunder, winning their most recent match in BBL|13 by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare.
  • Riley Meredith (93) is seven away from becoming the first Hurricanes bowler to take BBL 100 wickets.
  • At 41 years and 247 days, Sydney Thunder's Dan Christian became the sixth oldest player to feature in the BBL when he came out of retirement for the injury-hit Thunder in their last match against the Heat. He needs six wickets to also reach 100 in the Big Bash League.
  • Since joining the Thunder, Christian has equalled Josh Lalor and Chris Jordan's record for the most Big Bash teams represented with five – Heat, Hurricanes, Renegades, Sixers and Thunder.

What's on the line?

Top spot! With both sides sitting on eight points with four wins, the winner of this match will jump the Sixers (9 points) into top spot in the BBL|14 standings – at least until the Sixers play the following night against the Stars.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 4 1 0 1 0.228 0 9
2 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 4 2 0 0 0.167 0 8
3 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 4 1 0 0 -0.154 0 8
4 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 3 3 0 1 -0.518 0 7
5 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 6 3 3 0 0 0.785 0 6
6 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 6 2 4 0 0 0.413 0 4
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.531 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News