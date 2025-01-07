Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

Both teams have four wins so far in BBL|14 with the winner of this match to go to the top of the standings

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 27, KFC BBL|14

Where: ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

When: Wednesday, January 8. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

Officials: Gerard Abood and Claire Polosak (field), Ben Treloar (third), Greg Davidson (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Hugh Weibgen Ins: Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew. Outs: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras

Teenage Test opener Sam Konstas returns for the Thunder following Australia's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in a significant boost as the club battles a string of injuries. Nathan McAndrew has overcome a shoulder injury to also return to the squad to face the Hurricanes, with spinner Toby Gray and batter Blake Nikitaras making way.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim In: Paddy Dooley. Out: Caleb Jewell

One change for the Hurricanes, who are on a four-game winning streak, with left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley replacing batter Caleb Jewell for the trip to Western Sydney.

The clash with the Thunder will be the last in BBL|14 for Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil and West Indies blaster Shai Hope as they depart the Hurricanes to play in the UAE's T20 franchise tournament.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Hobart Hurricanes

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 272 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242 3 David Warner D Warner 228 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 225 5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202 6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183 8 James Vince J Vince 175

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 11 2 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11 4 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 5 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10 6 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 10 7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 8 Wes Agar W Agar 8

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 14 2 Max Bryant M Bryant 12 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10 4 Finn Allen F Allen 9 5 Josh Brown J Brown 9 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9 7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won their past four BBL matches and are on a two-game winning streak against Sydney Thunder, winning their most recent match in BBL|13 by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Riley Meredith (93) is seven away from becoming the first Hurricanes bowler to take BBL 100 wickets.

(93) is seven away from becoming the first Hurricanes bowler to take BBL 100 wickets. At 41 years and 247 days, Sydney Thunder's Dan Christian became the sixth oldest player to feature in the BBL when he came out of retirement for the injury-hit Thunder in their last match against the Heat. He needs six wickets to also reach 100 in the Big Bash League.

became the sixth oldest player to feature in the BBL when he came out of retirement for the injury-hit Thunder in their last match against the Heat. He needs six wickets to also reach 100 in the Big Bash League. Since joining the Thunder, Christian has equalled Josh Lalor and Chris Jordan's record for the most Big Bash teams represented with five – Heat, Hurricanes, Renegades, Sixers and Thunder.

What's on the line?

Top spot! With both sides sitting on eight points with four wins, the winner of this match will jump the Sixers (9 points) into top spot in the BBL|14 standings – at least until the Sixers play the following night against the Stars.

