Both teams have four wins so far in BBL|14 with the winner of this match to go to the top of the standings
Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes
What: Match 27, KFC BBL|14
Where: ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
When: Wednesday, January 8. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT
Officials: Gerard Abood and Claire Polosak (field), Ben Treloar (third), Greg Davidson (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Hugh Weibgen
Ins: Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew. Outs: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras
Teenage Test opener Sam Konstas returns for the Thunder following Australia's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in a significant boost as the club battles a string of injuries. Nathan McAndrew has overcome a shoulder injury to also return to the squad to face the Hurricanes, with spinner Toby Gray and batter Blake Nikitaras making way.
Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim
In: Paddy Dooley. Out: Caleb Jewell
One change for the Hurricanes, who are on a four-game winning streak, with left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley replacing batter Caleb Jewell for the trip to Western Sydney.
The clash with the Thunder will be the last in BBL|14 for Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil and West Indies blaster Shai Hope as they depart the Hurricanes to play in the UAE's T20 franchise tournament.
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Hobart Hurricanes have won their past four BBL matches and are on a two-game winning streak against Sydney Thunder, winning their most recent match in BBL|13 by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare.
- Riley Meredith (93) is seven away from becoming the first Hurricanes bowler to take BBL 100 wickets.
- At 41 years and 247 days, Sydney Thunder's Dan Christian became the sixth oldest player to feature in the BBL when he came out of retirement for the injury-hit Thunder in their last match against the Heat. He needs six wickets to also reach 100 in the Big Bash League.
- Since joining the Thunder, Christian has equalled Josh Lalor and Chris Jordan's record for the most Big Bash teams represented with five – Heat, Hurricanes, Renegades, Sixers and Thunder.
What's on the line?
Top spot! With both sides sitting on eight points with four wins, the winner of this match will jump the Sixers (9 points) into top spot in the BBL|14 standings – at least until the Sixers play the following night against the Stars.
