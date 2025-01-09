Rain denies England a hit in Governor-General's XI game

England's Ashes warm-up game against the Governor-General's XI in Sydney was washed-out without the visitors getting a chance to bat

England coach Jon Lewis says his team is not fazed by a less-than-ideal Ashes preparation, while Alyssa Healy was also denied a chance to keep wicket after the Governor-General's XI game in Sydney was washed out on Thursday.

The annual game – England's only warm-up game ahead of Sunday's first Ashes ODI – was abandoned after 28.2 interrupted overs at North Sydney Oval, which saw the Governor-General's XI reach 8-182 before rain permanently ended proceedings.

That left England without a chance to bat, and Healy without a chance to keep wicket in a game for the first time since her WBBL-ending knee injury.

But the Australia captain looked in good touch with the bat, striking 38 from 33 balls after being put in by England on a green wicket. After play was abandoned, Healy had a 20-minute 'keeping session with fielding coach Gavan Twining on the North Sydney Oval outfield.

Georgia Voll – who temporarily filled in for Healy in last month's ODI series against India – was also outstanding opening alongside the veteran keeper-batter, smacking 11 boundaries in a 42-ball 57.

Sophie Ecclestone was the standout with the ball for England, removing both openers and triggering a middle-order collapse of 3-0 that pegged the Governor-General's XI back after a strong start.

"We obviously would have liked to play more cricket, but it is what it is, we can't control the weather," Lewis said on Thursday.

"The players are ready, we've played a lot of cricket over the last four or five months ... they've been playing continuously from since the World Cup all the way through South Africa, and we had a very short break, so they've come here and they feel like they've hit the ground running."

The start of the game was delayed due to rain, and when it did belatedly begin, the greasy conditions caused significant problems for young England quick Lauren Filer, who toppled over more than half a dozen times during her follow through.

The 24-year-old fell four times during her first over, which ended with a ball remaining when the rain returned.

When play resumed, Natalie Sciver-Brunt delivered the final bowl of Filer's interrupted second over.

The quick was then brought on from the Fig Tree end, but appeared tentative and bowled well below her usual pace as she fell a further three times.

In total her 2.5 overs went for 33 runs including five wides.

But Lewis dismissed any suggestion that Filer – who was a standout on England's recent tour of South Africa and whose raw pace gives her a significant point of difference – would have her confidence dented by Thursday's display.

"It's a very similar thing to what (England quick) Mark Wood does ... and it was a little bit greasy out there," he said.

"It wasn't ideal for her, but we hope that the wicket on Sunday will be a little bit less grassy and a bit drier.

"I don't think it affects her confidence, it affected her execution. She's pretty confident with where she's at.

"She bowled well down on pace there for what she would normally bowl, because it was just quite hard to stand up."

England and Australia are both scheduled to train on Friday and Saturday ahead of Sunday's opening ODI at North Sydney Oval, but with the potential for more than 30mm of rain on both days, it is likely they will be restricted to training indoors at Cricket NSW's facilities in Silverwater.

Lewis said England were close to settling on their XI for the first one-dayer, with the only major question mark concerning veteran pace bowler Kate Cross, who did not play on Thursday as she continues her return from the back spasms that ended her tour of South Africa last month.

"She bowled today at Cricket Central ... she's progressing along nicely," he said.

"We're just waiting to see how she comes through Saturday, and then we'll make a decision after that."

Healy, Voll and Georgia Wareham were the only three members of Australia's white-ball Ashes squads to feature in the tour game.

The remainer of the Aussie group flew into Sydney on Thursday, and Voll said despite a two-week break over Christmas and the New Year, Australia's heavy schedule of white-ball cricket stretching back to September would have them primed for the multi-format series.

"Everyone's been in their state programs training really well, so I guess we'll just have to have a hit indoors," Voll said.

"It's pretty disappointing with the rain around … I haven't played a game since Indian series, so to get out there and spend some time in the middle was nice."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

First ODI: January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.10pm ACDT (7.40pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub