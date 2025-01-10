The Scorchers begin a two-game road trip in Sydney when they face the Sixers on Saturday afternoon at the SCG
Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers
What: Match 30, KFC BBL|14
Where: SCG, Sydney
When: Saturday, January 11. Bat flip at 4pm AEDT, first ball at 4.45pm AEDT)
Officials: Phil Gillespie and Roberto Howard (field), Andrew Crozier (third), Mitch Claydon (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith
Ins: Steve Smith, Jafer Chohan. Outs: James Vince, Akeal Hosein
Superstar Steve Smith is set to make his first appearance of BBL|14, kicking off his three-match stint with the Sixers before departing for Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka later this month.
Overseas recruits James Vince and Akeal Hosein have both played their last match of the season, with uncapped English leg-spinner Jafer Chohan added to the 14-player squad.
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye
Ins: Mahli Beardman, Matthew Hurst. Outs: Mitch Marsh (rested), Matt Kelly (omitted)
The Scorchers have made two changes for a two-game trip to Sydney to face the Sixers and then Thunder (January 13). Teenage pace sensation Mahli Beardman joins the 14-player squad at the expense of Matt Kelly who has been omitted, with the 19-year-old in line for a BBL debut if selected in the final XI.
Star allrounder Mitch Marsh has been rested to spend time at home in Perth with his young family, with English import Matthew Hurst coming back into the squad, offering another batting and wicketkeeping option for coach Adam Voges.
The Scorchers said Marsh's availability for their final home game against the Strikers on December 18 would be determined in due course.
- Sydney Sixers are on a four-game winning streak over the Perth Scorchers at the SCG, winning their most recent match at the venue in January 2023 by six runs in a final over thriller. They've also won 14 of their last 17 BBL games at the SCG, including their two games in BBL|14.
- Perth Scorchers have lost six of their last nine BBL games including their last two in a row but haven't lost more than two successive games in the competition since a five-game stretch from January to December in 2020.
- Sydney Sixers have a catch success rate of 86 per cent from 42 attempts this BBL season, the highest rate of any team in the competition, while no team has dropped more catches this campaign than the Perth Scorchers (14).
- Aaron Hardie (Perth Scorchers) has scored 50 per cent of his 70 runs this BBL season through singles, the highest proportion of any batter to score at least 25 runs this campaign. Hardie has scored 30-plus runs in four of his last six innings against the Sixers.
- Opposing skippers Moises Henriques and Ashton Turner (both 93) are seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.
- Sydney Sixers left-armer Ben Dwarshuis (144) is six away from becoming the third bowler to take 150 BBL wickets.
What's on the line?
For the Scorchers it's a spot in the top four after losing their past two games at home, while the Sixers will be out to get back to winning ways after managing just one point in their past three matches.