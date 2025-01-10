Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers: match preview

InMobi
Top four spots are on the line as Sydney Thunder host Perth Scorchers at ENGIE Stadium

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 33, KFC BBL|14

Where: ENGIE, Sydney

When: Monday, January 13. Bat flip at 6.45pm AEDT, first ball at 7.30pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and David Taylor, Troy Penman (third), Mitchell Claydon (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (C), Tom Andrews, Sam Billings, Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, George Garton, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Muhammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen

 

In: Tanveer Sangha. Out: Wes Agar

Leg spinner Tanveer Sangha returns from a side-strain injury with quick bowler Wes Agar making way.

The Thunder have three spinners to pick from with Sangha joining Tom Andrews and Chris Green in the 14-player squad.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Bryce Jackson, Lance Morris, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

 

Ins: Mahli Beardman, Matthew Hurst, Bryce Jackson. Outs: Mitch Marsh (rested), Matt Kelly (omitted), Jhye Richardson (surgery)

The Scorchers have made two changes for a two-game trip to Sydney having already faced the Sixers on Saturday and now Thunder on Monday night. Another late change has also come up with Jhye Richardson electing to have season-ending surgery this week to stabilise his right shoulder after a dislocation in late November. Bryce Jackson has come in for the quick.

Teenage pace sensation Mahli Beardman joins the 14-player squad at the expense of Matt Kelly who has been omitted, with the 19-year-old in line for a BBL debut if selected in the final XI.

Star allrounder Mitch Marsh has been rested to spend time at home in Perth with his young family, with English import Matthew Hurst coming back into the squad, offering another batting and wicketkeeping option for coach Adam Voges.

The Scorchers said Marsh's availability for their final home game against the Strikers on December 18 would be determined in due course.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Tim David smashes Thunder as Hurricanes move to the top
BBL|14 run home: Sixers, Hurricanes locked in for finals

Perth Scorchers

News
Richardson set for surgery on troublesome shoulder
Smith's stunning century helps Sixers reclaim top spot

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 David Warner D Warner
316
2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 305
3 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 246
4 Max Bryant M Bryant 243
5 Chris Lynn C Lynn 230
6 James Vince J Vince 228
7 Ben Duckett B Duckett 222
8 Ashton Turner A Turner 215
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Tom Rogers T Rogers
13
2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 13
3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 13
4 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11
5 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11
6 Sean Abbott S Abbott 10
7 Lance Morris L Morris 10
8 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
15
2 Max Bryant M Bryant 14
3 Tim David T David 14
4 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12
5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 12
6 Matt Short M Short 12
7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 11
8 Finn Allen F Allen 10
Full Table

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Perth Scorchers have won their past two games against Sydney Thunder at ENGIE Stadium, but the Thunder won their previous match earlier this season in a final ball thriller at Optus Stadium.
  • Sydney Thunder's Daniel Christian (94) is six away from reaching 100 wickets in the Big Bash League.
  • Matthew Gilkes (49) will bring up 50 appearances for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League if selected in the final XI to face the Scorchers.

What's on the line?

With the Scorchers sitting just outside the top four, a win will be vital in keeping their finals chances alive, although a loss would just about rule them out of finals contention. 

The Thunder are on four wins (one more than the Scorchers) in third position and will all but secure a finals spot with a win. 

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 5 2 0 1 0.156 0 11
2 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 7 5 1 0 1 0.104 0 11
3 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 8 4 3 0 1 -0.062 0 9
4 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 3 4 0 1 -0.863 0 7
5 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 3 5 0 0 0.467 0 6
6 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 3 4 0 0 0.392 0 6
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 5 0 0 0.092 0 6
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 3 5 0 0 -0.356 0 6

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

