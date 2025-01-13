Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

The Hurricanes will be eyeing a top two spot when they host the Renegades at Ninja Stadium

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 34, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Tuesday, January 14. Bat flip at 6.45pm AEDT, first ball at 7.30pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Gerard Abood and Andrew Crozier (field), Sam Nogajski (third), Muhammad Quereshi (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim In: Jake Doran. Out: Ben McDermott (hamstring)

Ben McDermott is being managed for this match after injuring his hamstring, while Nathan Ellis passed concussion protocols and is available for selection.

Coming into the squad for McDermott is Jake Doran, who last played for the Hurricanes in BBL|09. A win for the Hurricanes against the Renegades would guarantee at least one final being played at Ninja Stadium next week.

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tawanda Muyeye (England), Fergus O'Neill, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Adam Zampa Ins: Sam Elliott, Xavier Crone. Outs: Kane Richardson (soreness), Oliver Peake

Kane Richardson will sit out the trip to Hobart after pulling up sore and being unable to complete his final over during last night's derby loss to the Renegades. He's been replaced in the squad by newly signed Victorian quick Sam Elliott, who comes in as a replacement player. Xavier Crone rejoins the travelling party with 18-year-old Oliver Peake left out.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Melbourne Renegades

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 316 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 305 3 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 264 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 243 5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 243 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 230 7 James Vince J Vince 228 8 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 221

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 15 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 13 3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 13 4 Mark Steketee M Steketee 11 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11 6 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 7 Peter Siddle P Siddle 11 8 Sean Abbott S Abbott 10

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 20 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 3 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 4 Tim David T David 14 5 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 12 7 Matt Short M Short 12 8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 11

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Renegades defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets when they last met in the BBL earlier this season (December 19); the Renegades will be aiming to defeat the Hurricanes twice in a single season for the first time in the history of the competition.

Hobart Hurricanes have won their last five BBL matches; a sixth consecutive win in this game would be their outright longest winning run in the history of the competition (also won five – December 2018 to January 2019 and January 2018).

Hobart Hurricanes have scored 60 per cent of their runs from boundaries in BBL|14, the best rate of any team in the competition; the Hurricanes have hit a boundary once every 5.4 balls faced, the second most frequent of any team in the campaign (Adelaide Strikers – once every 5.2 balls faced).

Nikhil Chaudhary (Hobart Hurricanes) has a batting false shot rate of 19.6 per cent from 97 balls faced in BBL|14, the best of any player in the competition (minimum 35 balls faced).

(Hobart Hurricanes) has a batting false shot rate of 19.6 per cent from 97 balls faced in BBL|14, the best of any player in the competition (minimum 35 balls faced). Tom Rogers has taken 29 per cent of the Melbourne Renegades' wickets when he's played in BBL|14, the best rate of any player for a team in the competition.

What's on the line?

A win for the Hurricanes will lift them into top spot on the table and in strong contention for a top two spot depending on what happens with third-placed Sydney Thunder on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Renegades have no option other than to win to keep their finals hopes alive with net run-rate also something for them to keep in the back of their minds.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 5 2 0 1 0.156 0 11 2 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 7 5 1 0 1 0.104 0 11 3 Sydney Thunder Men THU 8 4 3 0 1 -0.062 0 9 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 9 4 5 0 0 -0.073 0 8 5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 3 4 0 1 -0.863 0 7 6 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 3 5 0 0 0.467 0 6 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 5 0 0 0.092 0 6 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 3 5 0 0 0.06 0 6 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now