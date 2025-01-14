Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers: match preview

The Strikers a fighting to stay alive in BBL|14 as they host the finals-bound Sixers at Adelaide Oval

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 35, KFC BBL|14

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Wednesday, January 15. Bat flip at 6.15pm local (6.45pm AEDT), first ball at 7pm local (7.30pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Simon Lightbody and Donovan Koch (field), Ben Treloar (third), Peter George (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald In: Harry Manenti. Outs: Chris Lynn (hamstring)

A blow for the Strikers finals chances with big-hitter Chris Lynn ruled out with a minor hamstring strain suffered while batting during Saturday night's win over the Heat. He's been replaced by Harry Manenti who is a chance to face off against his brother Ben, who has been named in the Sixers' squad. The Strikers said left-hander Jake Weatherald would also be available after he missed the match against the Heat with illness.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith In: Ben Manenti. Out: Kurtis Patterson

One change for the Sixers as they eye top spot with off-spinning allrounder Ben Manenti coming into the 14-player squad in place of Kurtis Patterson after the left-hander's scores of 32, 9, 18 and 12 in his four games this season.

Steve Smith remains in the squad after hitting his third Big Bash century in the Sixers' 14-run win over the Scorchers last time out.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Sydney Sixers

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 324 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 312 3 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 264 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 243 5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 243 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 230 7 James Vince J Vince 228 8 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 221

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 15 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 14 3 Lance Morris L Morris 13 4 Lloyd Pope L Pope 13 5 Mark Steketee M Steketee 11 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11 7 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 8 Chris Green C Green 11

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 20 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 3 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 4 Tim David T David 14 5 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 12 7 Matt Short M Short 12 8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 11

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers have won 10 of their last 12 BBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, including each of their last two. However, their two defeats in that span have come in each of their last two meetings at Adelaide Oval (by 51 runs in December 2022 and eight wickets in January 2022).

Adelaide Strikers have won two of their last three BBL matches, including a 56-run victory against Brisbane Heat last time out. The Strikers had won only one of their six games in the competition prior to that span.

Sydney Sixers have a batting good connection rate of 69 per cent in BBL|14, the best of any team in the competition and their collective batting average (31.9) is also the best of any team in the campaign.

Adelaide Strikers duo Fabian Allen (5) and D'Arcy Short (5.4) have the best bowling economy rates of any players in BBL|14.

(5) and (5.4) have the best bowling economy rates of any players in BBL|14. Only the Melbourne Stars' Mark Steketee (8.2) has a better bowling strike rate in BBL|14 (minimum 6 overs bowled) than Sydney Sixers duo Jackson Bird (9.4) and Sean Abbott (9.6).

What's on the line?

The Strikers finals hopes hinge on winning their last two regular season matches as another loss would make it very difficult to reach the top four, while the Sixers, having already secured finals qualification, are jostling with the Hurricanes and Thunder for a top two spot and a double chance.

KFC BBL|14 standings