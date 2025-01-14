The Strikers a fighting to stay alive in BBL|14 as they host the finals-bound Sixers at Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers: match preview
Match facts
Who: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers
What: Match 35, KFC BBL|14
Where: Adelaide Oval
When: Wednesday, January 15. Bat flip at 6.15pm local (6.45pm AEDT), first ball at 7pm local (7.30pm AEDT)
Officials: Simon Lightbody and Donovan Koch (field), Ben Treloar (third), Peter George (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)
Match squads
Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
In: Harry Manenti. Outs: Chris Lynn (hamstring)
A blow for the Strikers finals chances with big-hitter Chris Lynn ruled out with a minor hamstring strain suffered while batting during Saturday night's win over the Heat. He's been replaced by Harry Manenti who is a chance to face off against his brother Ben, who has been named in the Sixers' squad. The Strikers said left-hander Jake Weatherald would also be available after he missed the match against the Heat with illness.
Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith
In: Ben Manenti. Out: Kurtis Patterson
One change for the Sixers as they eye top spot with off-spinning allrounder Ben Manenti coming into the 14-player squad in place of Kurtis Patterson after the left-hander's scores of 32, 9, 18 and 12 in his four games this season.
Steve Smith remains in the squad after hitting his third Big Bash century in the Sixers' 14-run win over the Scorchers last time out.
- Sydney Sixers have won 10 of their last 12 BBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, including each of their last two. However, their two defeats in that span have come in each of their last two meetings at Adelaide Oval (by 51 runs in December 2022 and eight wickets in January 2022).
- Adelaide Strikers have won two of their last three BBL matches, including a 56-run victory against Brisbane Heat last time out. The Strikers had won only one of their six games in the competition prior to that span.
- Sydney Sixers have a batting good connection rate of 69 per cent in BBL|14, the best of any team in the competition and their collective batting average (31.9) is also the best of any team in the campaign.
- Adelaide Strikers duo Fabian Allen (5) and D'Arcy Short (5.4) have the best bowling economy rates of any players in BBL|14.
- Only the Melbourne Stars' Mark Steketee (8.2) has a better bowling strike rate in BBL|14 (minimum 6 overs bowled) than Sydney Sixers duo Jackson Bird (9.4) and Sean Abbott (9.6).
What's on the line?
The Strikers finals hopes hinge on winning their last two regular season matches as another loss would make it very difficult to reach the top four, while the Sixers, having already secured finals qualification, are jostling with the Hurricanes and Thunder for a top two spot and a double chance.