All the squads for the men's ICC Champions Trophy

A detailed look at all eight squads for the nations competing at this year's men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE

The two-and-a-half week Champions Trophy format will see the top eight ODI teams split into two groups of four where the top two from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The tournament concludes with the final in Lahore or Dubai on March 9.

View the full tournament schedule here.

Group A: Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

India will play all their matches in Dubai, which will also host the first semi-final, following an ICC announcement in December they and Pakistan will play their matches at neutral venues for global events hosted by their rival for at least the next three years.

Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa

Current ODI World Cup champions Australia have been drawn in Group B alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa, with all their round robin matches to be played in Pakistan at Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The Champions Trophy tournament was last held in 2017 in the UK where Pakistan beat India in the final at The Oval.

The ICC mandated the eight participating nations must name their preliminary 15-man squads five weeks prior to the start of the tournament on February 19, but teams are permitted to make changes until a week before the first game. Any changes after that date require ICC Event Technical Committee approval.

Group A squads

Bangladesh

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das have been left out of Bangladesh's squad for the Champions Trophy. Shakib's place was put in jeopardy after he was reported for a suspect bowling action in England last year. The 37-year-old remains suspended from bowling after a second assessment of his action last month.

Litton failed to make the squad after being dismissed for six single-digit scores in his last seven ODI outings.

India

Squad: To be announced

India have reportedly requested more time to announce their squad after returning from a five-Test series against Australia. India face England at home in five T20 internationals beginning on January 22, which is followed by a three-match ODI series. Selectors have named a 15-player squad for the T20 leg but are yet to name an ODI squad to play England.

13:23 Play video Every wicket: Bumrah's brilliant Test summer in full

New Zealand

Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young. Reserve: Jacob Duffy

Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears have been recalled to New Zealand's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy. Ferguson is no longer contracted to New Zealand Cricket and missed the home series against Sri Lanka while playing for Sydney Thunder in KFC BBL|14. Sears was a traveling reserve for last year's T20 World Cup but missed New Zealand's Test series in India in November and the first half of the domestic season with a knee injury. He returned from injury on Thursday in a T20 match for Wellington province.

Sears, Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith have been named to play at their first ICC tournament, with the pace attack led by the experienced Matt Henry and Ferguson, who has played in two T20 and two ODI World Cups. The experience of the squad is also bolstered by captain Mitchell Santner, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham and former captain Kane Williamson, who played in the last Champions Trophy in 2017. Williamson also played in the 2013 edition.

The perfect sight for an opening bowler!



Lockie Ferguson goes right through Jack Wood. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/9bIlW6KJ3B — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2025

Santner will be leading New Zealand to a major tournament for the first time. He offers a spin bowling option along with Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Pace bowler Jacob Duffy has been named as the squad's stand-by player, to be included should Lockie Ferguson become unavailable because of ILT20 playoff commitments.

New Zealand won the tournament back in 2000 when it was known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy. The Black Caps will prepare for this year's edition with a tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi and Lahore and a warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi.

Pakistan

Squad: To be announced

Hosts Pakistan play New Zealand and South Africa once each in a tri-series (that also features a final) in early February to warm-up for the Champions Trophy. However, they are yet to name their 15-player squad for the tournament.

Group B squads

Afghanistan

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami

Afghanistan have recalled fit-again Ibrahim Zadran to their 15-man Champions Trophy squad, with the opener having recovered from ankle surgery. But team management decided against rushing Mujeeb Ur Rahman back into 50-over cricket after the spinner sprained his hand last year.

Fellow mystery spinner AM Ghaznafar has been drafted in as a like-for-like replacement for Mujeeb with Hashmatullah Shahidi to lead the squad, which has brought in former Pakistan captain Younis Khan as a mentor in what will mark their first appearance in the tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.

Australia

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia have named a "balanced and experienced squad" according to selection chair George Bailey, with allrounders Matt Short and Aaron Hardie earning maiden national call ups for an ICC event.

There was no room for Jake Fraser-McGurk following lean returns this summer, while captain Pat Cummins was named despite his participation in the tournament under a cloud after it was revealed he carried an ankle problem throughout Australia's 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph. Bailey said he was "confident" Cummins would be fit for the tournament.

Nathan Ellis has earned a berth after leading Hobart Hurricanes into the KFC BBL|14 finals, one of three changes alongside Short and Hardie from the squad that won the ODI World Cup 14 months ago. David Warner (retired), Cameron Green (back surgery) and Sean Abbott are the players to make way.

Alongside Short who bowls off-spin and Hardie pace, selectors have included another three all-rounder options in Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, while Head and Marnus Labuschagne's spin was also called on during the series in England.

01:23 Play video Head bamboozles England for career-best ODI haul

Alex Carey's form in that 3-2 victory over England (164 runs at 82) where he was Australia second highest run-scorer behind Head has led to his inclusion as a back-up batting and keeping option for Josh Inglis.

England

Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England named their squad in December, with the same group to also play three ODIs in India prior to the tournament. The India tour and Champions Trophy will be Brendon McCullum's first in charge of the white-ball sides.

Joe Root makes his return to the ODI side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, while Test captain Ben Stokes – having un-retired from 50-over cricket for that World Cup – was not considered for selection and is out for the first three months of 2025 after tearing his left hamstring during the third Test against New Zealand in December. He will undergo surgery in January.

South Africa

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa have picked an experienced 15-man squad with 10 players having competed at the last ODI World Cup in India in 2023. Temba Bavuma captains the side with Anrich Nortje, who missed out on the World Cup due to stress fracture, making his return to the squad after recovering from a left toe injury.

Fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi missed the recent home series against Pakistan because of a groin injury but has also been named in the squad.

"We've managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad, while adding fresh talent," coach Rob Walter said.

"Our recent performances show that we're capable of reaching the latter stages of global tournaments. We're eager to take the next step and go even further in pursuit of the coveted silverware."

– with Reuters and AP

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Australia preliminary squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia Group B fixtures

February 22: Australia v England, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

February 25: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi (8pm AEDT)

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 4: Semi-final 1, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)