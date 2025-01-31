Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy with back issue

Australia will have to name a replacement for Mitch Marsh prior to the 12 February deadline to finalise squads for the ICC event

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of next month's ICC Champions Trophy ODI tournament in Pakistan and the UAE due to deterioration of a back complaint he battled during the home summer.

Marsh, who lost his place in Australia's Test line-up before the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign against India, has not played since a sole BBL appearance for Perth Scorchers earlier this month.

CA have refuted reports the 33-year-old is suffering from stress fractures in his back, but acknowledge the rehabilitation process Marsh has been undertaking in recent weeks only seems to have exacerbated the problem.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Champion's Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction," CA said in a statement today.

"The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation.

"His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation.

"Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan.

"The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course.

"The deadline for the final squads for the ICC Men's Champion's Trophy is prior to Wednesday 12 February."

With incumbent ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins currently unavailable as he manages an ankle problem, and with his wife Becky due to give birth to the couple's second child, Marsh was seen as a likely Champions Trophy skipper in his absence.

It is unclear whether Cummins will take part in the Champions Trophy, but given Marsh's appointment as captain of the T20I team, the role of ODI captain may yet fall to Steve Smith who is currently leading the Test outfit at Galle.

Current Test vice-captain Travis Head could be another captaincy option should Cummins – who was named to lead Australia's preliminary 15-man Champions Trophy squad earlier this month – be unavailable.

It is believed Marsh's back problem, which is understood to be caused by a number of compounding issues including arthritis, has degenerated and deteriorated severely since his most recent Test outing at the MCG in December.

The injury is a blow to the hopes of Marsh – the reigning Allan Border Medallist – taking his place with Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Supergiants, after the team coached by former Australia men's mentor Justin Langer paid $623,000 for Marsh at last November's auction.

It also places his potential involvement in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in July under a cloud, but Australia remains hopeful fellow allrounder Cameron Green will be available as a specialist batter by mid-year.

Green has himself undergone back surgery to repair a stress fracture and missed the entire Australia summer, with Beau Webster filling the role of Test allrounder in the final Test against India and the current tour to Sri Lanka.

Budding leg spinner Tanveer Sangha will also join the Test touring party in Galle, though as a development player in the same manner as under-19 World Cup representative Ollie Peake, who is currently in Sri Lanka.

While Sangha, who played a vital role in Sydney Thunder's run to the BBL final which they lost to Hobart Hurricanes, is not a member of the preliminary Champions Trophy squad, there is a chance he will join the final outfit in Pakistan as a travelling reserve.

Left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson will also travel to Galle during the second Test which begins on February 6 and, like Sangha, be available for the subsequent two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Colombo that precedes the Champions Trophy.

It is unclear whether Johnson, who has played two ODIs and eight T20 Internationals, will also be included as a reserve player for the Champions Trophy which is currently held by Pakistan after they defeated India in the most recent final at The Oval in 2017.

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: Australia v England, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

February 25: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi (8pm AEDT)

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 4: Semi-final 1, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia preliminary squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa (Squad to be finalised February 12)