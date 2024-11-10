LIVE: Pakistan on track for historic series win

Tailender Sean Abbott has chipped in with an invaluable 30 runs to top-score in Australia's paltry total of 9-140

Innings break report: Cooper Connolly suffered what could be a fractured hand as Australia's batting woes continued in the series deciding ODI clash with Pakistan at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Australia, missing Test stars Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, finished with a paltry 9-140 from 31.5 overs on Sunday, with Connolly not able to return after retiring hurt on seven.

Tail-ender Sean Abbott top-scored with 30 from 41 balls, while opener Matt Short was next best with 22.

02:12 Play video Connolly retires hurt after copping nasty blow to left hand

Jake Fraser-McGurk (7), Aaron Hardie (12), Josh Inglis (7), Glenn Maxwell (0) and Marcus Stoinis (8) were all out cheaply as Australia slumped from 2-56 to 6-88.

Just two days after snaring 5-29 to skittle Australia for 163 at Adelaide Oval, Haris Rauf returned figures of 2-24 from seven overs in Perth, while Shaheen Afridi (3-32) and Naseem Shah (3-54) were also rewarded.

Connolly copped a painful blow to his left hand from a rising Mohammad Hasnain delivery in the 17th over.

01:15 Play video Rauf claims Maxwell for third time in nine deliveries

The 21-year-old, playing just his second ODI, slashed a single from his next ball before calling for medical attention.

Connolly retired hurt on seven, and was taken from the venue to undergo scans.

Australia's batting implosions have been a big talking point this series, and their floundering performance on Sunday will do little to quieten the critics.

Fraser-McGurk's footwork was non-existent when he edged Shah behind.

Indecision cost Hardie dearly, with his late attempt to leave a rising Afridi delivery resulting in the ball hitting his bat and flying to second slip.

01:35 Play video Swing king Shaheen gets it zipping in opening spell

Stand-in captain Inglis scored just seven runs from his first 18 balls before his attempted pull skied high into the air and was easily caught.

Rauf claimed his first victim of the day when Short pulled him to the deep.

And Maxwell fell to Rauf for the third time this series when he was squared up and popped an easy catch to backward point.

It was left to Abbott, Adam Zampa (13) and Spencer Johnson (12 not out) to add some handy late runs.

But Australia's total will be tricky to defend, with Pakistan now in an excellent position to win the series.

Afridi suffered a big scare when he was struck on his left thumb while trying to catch a fielder's return throw.

The star paceman immediately yelled out in pain, and received treatment for several minutes before being given the green light to continue bowling.

Australia made five changes from the team that copped a nine-wicket hammering at Adelaide Oval on Friday, with Stoinis, Connolly, Abbott, Lance Morris and Johnson coming into the side.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c - first two matches), Josh Inglis, (c - third match), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third match only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second match only), Spencer Johnson (third match only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third match only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two matches only), Mitchell Starc (first two matches only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: Australia won by two wickets

November 8: Pakistan won by nine wickets

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports