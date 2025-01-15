Harris eyes Ashes redemption after blazing WNCL ton

The big-hitting Queenslander has hit form ahead of joining the Aussies for the T20 leg of the Ashes

Grace Harris has her eye on Ashes redemption after the powerful batter sounded a warning to England with a blazing domestic one-day hundred on Sunday.

Harris will link up with the Australian squad in Sydney ahead of the T20I leg of the multi-format Ashes series, where she will be the only addition to the 13-player group currently contesting the ODIs.

And she will arrive buoyed by the 140 from 78 deliveries she hammered for Queensland in their WNCL win over Tasmania.

Batting in the middle order, Harris' fiery knock featured eight sixes as she signed off from the domestic one-day competition and switched her attention to international duties.

"I've been feeling like I've hit the ball very well in the nets ... but lately, I really haven't transferred it into runs out in the middle, (I've) just been a very good net batter," Harris said following Sunday's game.

"Today I held my shape a lot longer and I'd like to think I played most balls where they should have gone or on their merit."

Harris was part of Australia's 2023 Ashes squad that was unable to claim an outright win in the United Kingdom, surrendering a 6-0 advantage when England won four of the six white-ball matches to level the series.

Australia won the Test and the first of three T20Is at Edgbaston, but were defeated at The Oval and Lord's as the hosts claimed the T20I leg 2-1.

It remains to be seen how the Australia XI will line up for Monday's Ashes T20I at the SCG, after changes to the batting order were flagged in the aftermath of last year's shock World Cup semi-final exit.

But Harris said if given a start, she was determined to help Australia make amends for that 2023 UK experience.

"We didn't have the greatest Ashes campaign in England, so I'm looking for a bit of redemption if I get a chance in the middle," she said.

"It's hard to get a gig in that Aussie team. We're pretty stacked with talent, and the girls are going really well.

"If I get my chance or an opportunity, I'd love to be able to take it with both hands."

In the context of the WNCL, Harris' heroics on Sunday helped Queensland secure a crucial 14-run win over Tasmania, lifting them to the top of the table with 23 points.

They sit one point above South Australia, who have two matches in hand on the Fire.

The race for the WNCL final – which is contested by the two highest-ranked teams at the end of the home-and-away season – looks set to be between Queensland, SA and NSW, with just two points splitting the top three sides.

Three-time reigning champions Tasmania are in fourth position, but trail NSW by eight points with four games remaining and their hopes of a fourth consecutive title fading.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

