King flies to half-century, spins Aussies an Ashes advantage

Leg-spinner produced career-best figures at Junction Oval and pushes her case for inclusion in T20 leg of the series

When Alana King deceived Danni Wyatt-Hodge with a crafty delivery that spun past the England star's bat and crashed into the stumps on Tuesday, she etched her name alongside elite company.

Wyatt-Hodge became King's 50th ODI wicket, a milestone the leg-spinner has reached in just 34 bowling innings since she made her debut during the 2022 Ashes on home soil.

Only Lyn Fullston (27) and Charmaine Mason (29) have reached the mark quicker for Australia, while King matched legendary quick Cathryn Fitzpatrick (34).

No bowler has raced to 50 scalps faster than King this century – an impressive feat, when you consider she plays in the same era as some of Australia's all-time leading wicket takers in the format, including Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen.

Wyatt-Hodge's dismissal was the first of four claimed by King in a career-best display that helped Australia defend an unlikely total of 180 to extend their lead in the multi-format Ashes to 4-0.

For the second time in as many matches this series, Australia and England were met with pitches offering assistance to the spinners at grounds generally renowned for being batting paradises – and King is not complaining.

"We haven't seen this at the Junction Oval, just traditionally (it's) quite a flat and high scoring venue," she said.

"We saw there was enough in it when England bowled, (Sophie) Ecclestone and (Alice) Capsey got some turn.

"So Ash Gardner and I had a good chat, and spoke to Shelley Nitschke about line and length being really important.

"As a spinner, I'm pretty stoked that there's a bit of bounce and spin, a lot of purchase as well.

"I've been feeling really good with the ball in recent times, so glad I could contribute."

Victoria-born King might have changed her state allegiances to Western Australia in 2020, but her heroics still had the Junction Oval crowd in full voice on Tuesday. At one point, she was given a standing ovation when she returned to field on the deep midwicket boundary – fittingly, in front of the Shane Warne Stand – in between her overs.

The 29-year-old has struggled to cement a regular place in Australia's T20I XI – she had to carry drinks throughout their World Cup campaign last October – but six wickets in two ODIs to date at an economy rate of 3.53 will likely have selectors mulling a way to include her in the short-format leg of this Ashes series.

King though has certainly ensured her inclusion is a must in the 50-over format, having not missed an ODI since October 2023. In 18 matches through that window, King's 32 wickets at 12.53 are the most for Australia, topping even her spin twin Gardner (28 at 16.96).

"I'm going to stick to my strengths, and that's bowling it really well, ripping it out of my hands and get as much as I can out of the wicket," she said of her approach in the format.

"It's just finding my pace, but more importantly, finding my length."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub