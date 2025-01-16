Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder: match preview

A Sydney Smash with a top-two spot on the line looms, with two of the most in-form teams going head-to-head

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 37, KFC BBL|14

Where: SCG, Sydney

When: Friday, January 17. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Andrew Crozier and Sam Nogajski (field), Gerard Abood (third), Troy Penman (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (C), Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith No changes

The Sixers will head in with an unchanged squad following their win against the Strikers. Sean Abbott, Steve Smith and Todd Murphy will depart the team after this game to join the Australian Test team.

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (C), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings, Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, George Garton, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Muhammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen In: Wes Agar. Out: Liam Hatcher

The Thunder have made one change for this crucial Sydney Smash with Wes Agar replacing fellow fast bowler Liam Hatcher. It will be Sam Konstas' last game before heading off to Sri Lanka with the Australian Test team.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 324 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 312 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 270 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 264 5 Alex Ross A Ross 250 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 247 7 Ben Duckett B Duckett 243 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 240

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 14 4 Lance Morris L Morris 13 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 12 6 Henry Thornton H Thornton 12 7 Mark Steketee M Steketee 11 8 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 11

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 20 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 19 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 4 Tim David T David 15 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12 8 Matt Short M Short 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

The Sydney Sixers have won their last six matches against the Sydney Thunder.

The Sydney Thunder have won two consecutive games in New South Wales. A third would equal their longest winning run in their home state.

The Sixers have a catch success rate of 84 per cent, the best in the competition. The Thunder have the worst catch success rate of any team, sitting at 65 per cent.

Josh Phillippe (Sydney Sixers) has taken 13 catches, three more than anyone else in the competition in BBL|14. He's maintained a 100 per cent catch success rate.

What's on the line?

To put it simply, whichever side wins will guarantee a top-two spot. There are scenarios where either team could find themselves on the top of the ladder at the end, but that will require the Hobart Hurricanes to lose both of their remaining matches.

KFC BBL|14 standings