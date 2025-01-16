A Sydney Smash with a top-two spot on the line looms, with two of the most in-form teams going head-to-head
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder
What: Match 37, KFC BBL|14
Where: SCG, Sydney
When: Friday, January 17. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT
Officials: Andrew Crozier and Sam Nogajski (field), Gerard Abood (third), Troy Penman (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (C), Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith
No changes
The Sixers will head in with an unchanged squad following their win against the Strikers. Sean Abbott, Steve Smith and Todd Murphy will depart the team after this game to join the Australian Test team.
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (C), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings, Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, George Garton, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Muhammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen
In: Wes Agar. Out: Liam Hatcher
The Thunder have made one change for this crucial Sydney Smash with Wes Agar replacing fellow fast bowler Liam Hatcher. It will be Sam Konstas' last game before heading off to Sri Lanka with the Australian Test team.
Club news
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
Top performers
Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
|Player
|Total
|
1
David Warner
D Warner
|324
|2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
|312
|3 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|270
|4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis
|264
|5 Alex Ross A Ross
|250
|6 Max Bryant M Bryant
|247
|7 Ben Duckett B Duckett
|243
|8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw
|240
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
|Player
|Total
|
1
Tom Rogers
T Rogers
|16
|2 Lloyd Pope L Pope
|15
|3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff
|14
|4 Lance Morris L Morris
|13
|5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis
|12
|6 Henry Thornton H Thornton
|12
|7 Mark Steketee M Steketee
|11
|8 Spencer Johnson S Johnson
|11
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
|Player
|Total
|
1
Glenn Maxwell
G Maxwell
|20
|2 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|19
|3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
|15
|4 Tim David T David
|15
|5 Max Bryant M Bryant
|14
|6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw
|14
|7 Chris Lynn C Lynn
|12
|8 Matt Short M Short
|12
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- The Sydney Sixers have won their last six matches against the Sydney Thunder.
- The Sydney Thunder have won two consecutive games in New South Wales. A third would equal their longest winning run in their home state.
- The Sixers have a catch success rate of 84 per cent, the best in the competition. The Thunder have the worst catch success rate of any team, sitting at 65 per cent.
- Josh Phillippe (Sydney Sixers) has taken 13 catches, three more than anyone else in the competition in BBL|14. He's maintained a 100 per cent catch success rate.
What's on the line?
To put it simply, whichever side wins will guarantee a top-two spot. There are scenarios where either team could find themselves on the top of the ladder at the end, but that will require the Hobart Hurricanes to lose both of their remaining matches.
KFC BBL|14 standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.135
|0
|15
|2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0.156
|0
|13
|3 Sydney Thunder Men THU
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0.34
|0
|11
|4 Melbourne Stars Men STA
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|-0.073
|0
|8
|5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|-0.794
|0
|7
|6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0.067
|0
|6
|7 Perth Scorchers Men SCO
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0.057
|0
|6
|8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0.033
|0
|6
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points