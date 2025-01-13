Thunder shore up finals berth after Konstas half-century

Teen sensation Sam Konstas was in the runs as Sydney Thunder punched their ticket to the BBL|14 finals by defeating Perth

Sydney Thunder's resurgence will stretch into the Big Bash League finals after Test sensation Sam Konstas hit his second T20 half-century in a 61-run defeat of the Perth Scorchers.

Konstas (53 runs off 42 balls) was the sole survivor of a top-order collapse before a cameo from defiant No.9 Tom Andrews (37 from 13) powered the Thunder to 7-158 on a turning ENGIE Stadium pitch.

The Scorchers wobbled to 6-63 at drinks after two run outs before allrounder Chris Green (3-13) thrived in the spin-friendly conditions to help skittle Perth for 97 in the 18th over.

After winning only one game last summer, the Thunder are now unable to be ousted from the KFC BBL|14 top four ahead of their final match of the regular season against Sydney Sixers on Friday.

The Scorchers' own play-off hopes hang by a thread and could be dashed by the time they face the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday.

In 13 previous summers, the five-time champions have missed the finals only twice.

Teenage firebrand Konstas showed his maturity in anchoring the Thunder's innings after the hosts were sent in and had the breaks put on during the Powerplay.

The Thunder lost David Warner (8) and Matthew Gilkes (8) in the same Lance Morris (3-43) over and went 60 balls without hitting a boundary as the Scorchers' spinners wreaked havoc.

Allrounders Ashton Agar (1-14) and Cooper Connolly (1-16) were miserly in their four overs.

01:27 Play video Konstas anchors Thunder innings with second BBL|14 fifty

Konstas broke the drought with a trademark reverse sweep for four off fellow Sri Lanka Test aspirant Connolly in the 14th over – the only boundary the Scorchers conceded from spin in 60 balls.

The 19-year-old Konstas brought up his first half-century since returning from Test duties with a four down the ground before Nick Hobson sprinted at midwicket to dismiss him in the same Morris over.

After six recognised batters fell in single figures, Andrews breathed life into the Thunder innings with three sixes among the six boundaries of his blistering cameo, which included one down the ground from the final ball of the innings.

Oh, dear. That's a barbecue.



Sam Fanning has to go after this disastrous Scorchers run out... #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/tzTW8JknHc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2025

Their season effectively on the line, the Scorchers came up with some diabolical decision-making with the bat, losing key men Sam Fanning and Connolly to run outs amid the tough chase.

Aaron Hardie (22 off 17 balls) clipped straight to Green at mid-on but inexplicably called for a run and watched as opener Fanning fell to a direct hit from the Thunder allrounder.

Connolly could consider himself a little unluckier after Gilkes picked him out with a direct hit that bounced twice from more than 35 metres away at midwicket.

It wasn't to be the last heroic fielding effort from the Thunder, whose captain Warner leapt to dismiss Ashton Agar at long off in the Power Surge and consign Perth to a worrying 7-76.

Green, who had made a handy unbeaten 20 with the bat, enticed Ashton Turner to picking out Gilkes in the deep before ripping through the tail en route to a big win.

