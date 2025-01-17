Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat: match preview

The winner of this match will jump to fourth spot and keep their hopes of a BBL|14 finals spot alive

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 38, KFC BBL|14

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

When: Saturday, January 18. Bat flip at 4.15pm AEDT, first ball at 5.00pm AEDT

Officials: Ben Treloar and Donovan Koch (field), Shawn Craig (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Tawanda Muyeye (England), Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Adam Zampa Ins: Kane Richardson, Mackenzie Harvey, Oliver Peake. Outs: Jacob Bethell (international duties), Marcus Harris, Sam Elliott

The Renegades have made three changes for Saturday's clash with the Heat with young gun Jacob Bethell departing to join the England T20 squad in India and Marcus Harris and Sam Elliott making way for Kane Richardson, Mackenzie Harvey and Oliver Peake.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c) (New Zealand), Tom Alsop (wk) (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wood Ins: Colin Munro, Danel Drew. Outs: Usman Khawaja (Test squad), Marnus Labuschagne (Test squad), Matt Kuhnemann (thumb)

Captain Colin Munro returns to the line-up after missing the Heat's final ball defeat to Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba. Munro (finger) and local replacement player Daniel Drew come back into the squad following the one-off cameos by Australian players Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne hit his highest career BBL score of 77 from 44 balls as the Heat scored 6-201, with the match in the balance until the final ball.

Spinner Matt Kuhnemann will miss the game against the Renegades with a thumb injury that came when he attempted to stop a straight drive off his own bowling. He is being assessed by specialists and further updates will be provided in due course.

Club news

Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 346 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 312 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 270 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 264 5 Alex Ross A Ross 250 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 247 7 Ben Duckett B Duckett 243 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 240

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 14 4 Lance Morris L Morris 13 5 Henry Thornton H Thornton 12 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 12 7 Mark Steketee M Steketee 11 8 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 11

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 20 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 19 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 4 Tim David T David 15 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12 8 Matt Short M Short 12

Brisbane Heat have won each of their last two BBL matches against Melbourne Renegades – a third consecutive win in this game would equal the Heat's longest winning run against the Renegades in the history of the competition (won three from January to December in 2021).

Melbourne Renegades have lost each of their last three BBL matches in Victoria – the last time they recorded a longer losing run in their home state was a five-match span in January 2022.

Brisbane Heat have recorded a batting false shot rate of 45 per cent in BBL|14, their highest in a single season in the history of the competition, surpassing their 41 per cent rate in BBL|02.

Tom Rogers (47) is three away from becoming the second player to take 50 wickets for the Melbourne Renegades (Kane Richardson – 104). Rogers has taken 17 wickets at an average of 18.7 across his last 10 innings in the competition, recording at least one wicket in each of those 10 innings.

(47) is three away from becoming the second player to take 50 wickets for the Melbourne Renegades (Kane Richardson – 104). Rogers has taken 17 wickets at an average of 18.7 across his last 10 innings in the competition, recording at least one wicket in each of those 10 innings. Max Bryant (30) is one away from equalling Ben Cutting (31) for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper for Brisbane Heat in BBL history – he's currently on a run of 10 consecutive successful catches, with his last dropped attempt coming in December 2021 against the Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval.

What's on the line?

A win for either side will put them into fourth spot with just two games to come in the regular season. Should the Heat win, they'll be guaranteed to finish above the Scorchers and Strikers and will be relying on the Hurricanes beating the Stars on Sunday to secure a finals berth.

The Renegades on the other hand, need to win big against the Heat to ensure their net run-rate goes above both the Scorchers and Strikers and then they'll also be relying on the Hurricanes beating the Stars on Sunday to secure a finals berth.

