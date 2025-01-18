Curran returns in timely lift for Stars finals push

Melbourne Stars have been boosted by the return of English star Tom Curran for their do-or-die clash with Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday night.

Curran, who the Stars signed to a two-year deal prior to last year's overseas player draft, has missed the past five matches after suffering a calf strain at training the day before their match against Sydney Thunder on December 28.

The 29-year-old allrounder last played on Boxing Day where he made 15 and took 1-39 in the Stars' eight-wicket loss to Sydney Sixers.

His return couldn't be timelier for the Stars who have lost opener Ben Duckett to England's T20 and ODI squads in India for the final game of the KFC BBL|14 home-and-away season. Duckett is the Stars' second leading run-scorer this season with 243 and three half-centuries in his seven appearances.

"It's a big boost for us, (Curran's) a big weapon," captain Marcus Stoinis said today at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars squad to face Hobart Hurricanes: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (England), Sam Harper, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Douglas Warren, Beau Webster Ins: Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie. Outs: Ben Duckett (international duties), Brody Couch

"He gives us that ability to bat a little bit deeper to have someone of his experience and his power at the back end. And then to have his attacking and defensive bowling capabilities, just for me as a captain, gives me a lot more options and it'll suit him playing here at the 'G.

"We've missed him as part of the team; he's missed being part of the team and he's been watching us win from the sidelines, so I know he's pumped to get involved."

Curran is yet to play in a winning team this season, watching on from the dugout as the Stars stormed back into finals contention with four victories in a row.

And if they beat the Hurricanes on Sunday, they'll be assured of a finals spot for the first time in five seasons, a remarkable resurgence after losing their opening five games.

"We fought hard from 0-5 to get into this position, so to be at the MCG (with a) home crowd (for the) last game of the whole season and have the season for us in our own hands, that's probably the perfect result," Stoinis said.

"It's been going to plan for us so maybe the Stars are aligning for us and 2025 is our year."

But Stars spinner Hamish McKenzie, who also hasn't played since December 18, re-aggravated a side strain at training on Thursday and has been ruled out for the rest of BBL|14.

Blake Macdonald has been named as his injury replacement and comes into the Stars' 14-player squad to face the Hurricanes at the expense of fast bowler Brody Couch.

The Stars and Hurricanes are the two clubs yet to win either the men's or women's Big Bash League title, with Hobart already locked into top spot heading into the final game of the regular season.

The Hurricanes will host their first home final in five years when they play the Sixers in the Qualifier at Ninja Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ben McDermott, who today extended his contract with the Hurricanes until the end of BBL|17, returns to the squad to face the Stars in a welcome boost ahead of their finals campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes squad to face Melbourne Stars: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim Ins: Ben McDermott, Cameron Gannon. Outs: Jake Doran, Tim Ward

The 30-year-old has missed the past three matches with a hamstring concern. Chris Jordan is also hoping to overcome a back complaint to be available to take on the Stars after missing the past two games.

"We've just shown our depth really, we've managed to keep winning when myself, 'Wadey' (Matthew Wade) and Nathan (Ellis) have missed games," McDermott said today.

"(The hamstring) has settled down a lot now and hopefully it's ready to go tomorrow night and into finals.

"(The Hurricanes) gave me a really good opportunity when I was first coming through and to repay them with a title is really something that's important to me.

"The Stars are a really dangerous side … they've been playing really good cricket in 2025, and they've come back into this tournament really well.

"So we'd love to knock them out."

