Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

The final spot in the top four comes down to the final game of the regular season at the MCG

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 40, KFC BBL|14

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Sunday, January 19. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Sam Nogajski and Shawn Craig (field), Donovan Koch (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (England), Sam Harper, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Douglas Warren, Beau Webster Ins: Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie. Outs: Ben Duckett (international duties), Brody Couch

Englishman Tom Curran has overcome a calf injury and is in line to make his return after last playing on Boxing Day against Sydney Sixers. Ben Duckett had departed to join the England squad in India.

Spinner Hamish McKenzie re-aggravated a side strain at training on Thursday and has been ruled out for the rest of BBL|14. Blake Macdonald has been named as his injury replacement and comes into the squad of 14 at the expense of Brody Couch.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim Ins: Ben McDermott, Cameron Gannon. Outs: Jake Doran, Tim Ward

Ben McDermott returns to the Hurricanes squad after missing the past three matches with a hamstring concern, while Chris Jordan is hoping to overcome a back complaint to be available for the clash with the Stars.

Cameron Gannon also comes into the squad as the replacement player for Billy Stanlake who has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a fractured right scapula. If selected, he will be presented with Hurricanes Cap No.99. Left-handers Jake Doran and Tim Ward miss out.

Club news

Melbourne Stars

Hobart Hurricanes

Get the latest

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 346 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 312 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 270 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 264 5 Alex Ross A Ross 250 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 247 7 Ben Duckett B Duckett 243 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 240

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 14 4 Lance Morris L Morris 13 5 Henry Thornton H Thornton 12 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 12 7 Mark Steketee M Steketee 11 8 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 11

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 20 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 19 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 4 Tim David T David 15 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12 8 Matt Short M Short 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes will be aiming for consecutive wins against the Melbourne Stars for just the third time in BBL history (December 2018 to January 2019 and February to December in 2014), following their seven-run victory when they last met in the final game of last season.

Melbourne Stars have won their last four BBL matches – the last time the Stars recorded a longer winning run in the competition was an eight-match span from December 2019 to January 2020.

Hobart Hurricanes have scored 59.3 per cent of their runs from boundaries in BBL|14, their best rate in a single season in the history of the competition. The Hurricanes' batting strike rate (148.7) is their best in a single season.

Marcus Stoinis (2920) is 80 away from becoming the second player to score 3000 runs for the Melbourne Stars in BBL history (Glenn Maxwell – 3013). Stoinis has scored 391 runs at an average of 55.9 across his last 11 innings in the competition against the Hobart Hurricanes.

(2920) is 80 away from becoming the second player to score 3000 runs for the Melbourne Stars in BBL history (Glenn Maxwell – 3013). Stoinis has scored 391 runs at an average of 55.9 across his last 11 innings in the competition against the Hobart Hurricanes. Ben McDermott (2681) is 26 away from becoming the all-time leading run scorer for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL history (D'Arcy Short – 2706). McDermott has scored 50-plus in four of his last six BBL innings against the Melbourne Stars (91, 67, 55, 17, 2, 50).

What's on the line?

It's win or go home for the Stars who will complete a remarkable turnaround in BBL|14 by securing a finals spot if they beat the Hurricanes. It would be a fifth win in a row for the Stars after losing their opening five games of the tournament.

The Hurricanes already have top spot locked up and will be out to carry their winnings ways into their home Qualifier final against Sydney Sixers at Ninja Stadium next Tuesday night.

KFC BBL|14 standings