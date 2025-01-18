'Spewing' Fraser-McGurk finds form in career-best knock

Melbourne Renegades batting sensation ended a lean run in BBL|14 with his highest score in T20 cricket

Jake Fraser-McGurk was "spewing" about his lack of runs, but finally found his hard-hitting best in blasting his Melbourne Renegades to a thrilling three-wicket win over Brisbane Heat.

Having been out-of-form this summer, Fraser-McGurk returned with a bang by smashing a career-best 95 from 46 balls to help the Renegades pull off the second-highest successful BBL chase at Marvel Stadium.

The dynamic 22-year-old attempted to join former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch as only the second Renegade to score a century.

But in trying to reach his milestone with a six, and boost the Renegades' net run-rate, Fraser-McGurk was caught by Matt Renshaw near the rope with his team still requiring 17 to win.

However, Fergus O'Neill (16no) finished the job as the Renegades chased down the Heat's 4-196 with 12 balls to spare.

Fraser-McGurk entered the match having made just 93 runs from his first nine KFC BBL|14 games this season, leading to him dropping back to No.3 after starting the tournament opening.

But he destroyed a star-studded Heat bowling attack containing internationals Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser in a performance that will delight national selectors.

"I was spewing I couldn't do it throughout the whole tournament," Fraser-McGurk told AAP.

"There was sort of nothing to lose (against the Heat).

"It could have been the last game of the (Renegades') season, and it just freed me up a bit.

"I just went out there and I thought, 'stuff it, I'll give it a red-hot crack and take them on'. And it paid off."

Fraser-McGurk, who last week missed out on selection in Australia's Champions Trophy squad, hopes the knock can lead to a good end to the domestic season for South Australia.

"Runs are runs and whenever you make them it gives you a lot of confidence ... hopefully it kick starts something," he said.

The result momentarily moved the Renegades from last spot into fourth, but they will finish the season in the bottom four after Perth Scorchers beat Adelaide Strikers later on Saturday night.

