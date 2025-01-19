World Cup-winning youngsters make mark on BBL

Australia's under-19 World Cup-winning team has shown plenty of promise at the next level, with Mahli Beardman, Oliver Peake, Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas catching the eye throughout BBL|14

It's not just Sam Konstas making his mark from Australia's under-19 World Cup-winning team.

Konstas has understandably become Australian cricket's Gen Z poster boy after an unforgettable Test debut on Boxing Day, rattling Indian superstars Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli with his audacious shot-making and confident demeanour.

But several of his teammates from last year's under-age success have started to emerge at the tail-end of this edition of the Big Bash League.

Fast bowler Mahli Beardman starred with 3-17 in Perth's crucial victory over Adelaide on Saturday night that keeps the Scorchers' finals hopes alive.

In just his second BBL game, 19-year-old Beardman ran through the Strikers' middle order to help set up the Scorchers' commanding five-wicket win in front of a heaving crowd at Optus Stadium.

Only hours earlier at Marvel Stadium, 18-year-old Oliver Peake made an encouraging BBL debut in the Melbourne Renegades' three-wicket upset of reigning champions Brisbane.

Peake, who made a crucial unbeaten 46 in the World Cup final win against India last year, looked assured batting at No.4 alongside Renegades blaster Jake Fraser-McGurk.

In his third BBL game, left-hander Harry Dixon came out to face a hat-trick ball after Peake and keeper Tim Seifert were dismissed in consecutive deliveries.

Dixon hit a big six in his quickfire 11, helping Fraser-McGurk stay in the flow of his big innings.

"I thought 'Peakey' and 'Dicko' played a great role," Fraser-McGurk, who belted 95 from 46 balls, told AAP.

"They tried to get me on strike, but still playing their way and playing really positively and hitting the bad ball for a boundary.

"They've got big futures."

As one of the younger members of last year's World Cup-winning side, Peake is still eligible for under-19 duties.

He captained Australia in two one-dayers and one youth Test in India last year.

On a tricky pitch in Chennai, Peake scored a superb 117 when only one other Australian batter made more than 18 as India won by an by an innings and 120 runs.