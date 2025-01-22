Unbeaten Aussies escape slow start to book Super Six spot

Australia has progressed to the Super Six stage at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia has topped Group D and will progress to the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after a commanding 83-run win over Nepal.

After rising star Caoimhe Bray helped lead the Aussies to posting 6-139, Juliette Morton, Lily Bassingthwaighte and Hasrat Gill took two wickets each to restrict Nepal to 8-56 after 20 overs to claim victory.

The win at UKM YSD Oval in Malaysia lifts the Aussies to their third win of the tournament, maintaining their unbeaten run.

Bangladesh hold second spot in the group on four points behind the Aussies on six.

Australia was put under the pump early, losing 3-14 with Puja Mahato taking the three initial wickets, but then Bray (45 off 34) and Eleanor Larosa (31 off 39) steadied the ship with a classy 72-run partnership.

Gill (30no off 21) and Chloe Ainsworth (16no off nine) also helped push the Aussies to a strong total at the back end of the first innings.

With the ball, the Aussies proved to be unstoppable with just one Nepal batter reaching double figures (Mahato with 18) as Bassingthwaite was most economical for the victors with 2-4 off three overs.

Skipper Lucy Hamilton yet again held herself back with the ball, not bowling at all as the Aussies used six different bowlers which proved to be enough to get over the line.

Nepal lost 4-2 from the 17.1 over mark to 18.4 in a dominant period for the Aussies who were made to wait for wickets with the ball.

2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Australia's Group D fixtures

January 18: Australia beat Scotland by nine wickets

January 20: v Bangladesh, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 10.30am AEDT

January 22: v Nepal, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 2.30pm AEDT

Super Sixes:

January 25-29: Two groups of six, top two in each group advance to semi-finals

Finals

January 31: Semi-final 1, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 10.30am AEDT

January 31: Semi-final 2, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30pm AEDT

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30pm AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video.