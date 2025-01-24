Shades of BBL|05 title team in 'close' Thunder group: Green

08:11 Play video Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder | BBL|14

As the sole remaining member of the last Sydney Thunder XI to reach the final game of the KFC BBL season, Chris Green believes there's parallels between their current group and the one that won the club's maiden men's title nine years ago.

South African-born Green was just beginning his journey when he was part of a Thunder outfit alongside his childhood hero Jacques Kallis, Mike Hussey and Shane Watson that shocked Melbourne Stars at the MCG to win the BBL|05 championship – the same day their women's team also won the inaugural WBBL title.

A 22-year-old Green took two wickets and hit a crucial eight runs at the death in that match in what remains one of his "greatest ever cricket memories" as the Thunder snuck home with three balls to spare.

The off-spinning allrounder has been a constant for the Thunder through both the good and bad in the nine seasons since, with teammate Sam Billings paying tribute to Green's leadership in helping them rebound from a disastrous BBL|13 campaign to reach the Final just 12 months later.

"'Greeny' should take a lot of credit, he's kind of tried to carry this team on his back for the last few years," Billings said after the Thunder snapped a six-game losing streak against their Sydney rivals to book a spot in Monday's BBL|14 Final against Hobart Hurricanes.

"I think you've seen him enjoy his cricket a lot more as well and just being a helpful hand around the place.

"A proper team effort and that's what the best teams do."

Billings (42no off 29 balls) and Green (15) combined for a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 28 at the SCG on Friday night to edge their side closer to victory before Nathan McAndrew sealed the tense four-wicket win with two fours and a six in the penultimate over.

"Batting with Sam, we were very clear on what we wanted to do in taking it deep to take the Surge late," Green told cricket.com.au post-match.

Streak broken!



The moment the @ThunderBBL beat the Sixers to make the #BBL14 Final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o513OQJKiZ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2025

"Then it reached a point where it was my time to go hard and look for boundaries and take pressure off him.

"I was just gutted I got out two balls before the Surge and wasn't able to see it home.

"(Billings) just showed his experience, cool, calm and collected and got us over the line."

Green celebrates one of his two wickets in the BBL|05 Final with Mike Hussey // Getty

Despite several setbacks this season that included losing both Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams for the season following a nasty collision, Green said the Thunder had "spades of belief" in BBL|14 and really close playing group just like they did in BBL|05.

"We've been challenged with injuries consistently throughout the season and the way this has come together, I'm so proud of our efforts and I can't wait for Monday night," he said.

The Thunder's three-pronged spin attack again did the damage against the Sixers, conceding just 66 runs from a combined 10 overs with left-armer Tom Andrews taking 2-15, including the prized scalp of opposition skipper Moises Henriques.

And if the pitch in Hobart on Monday is similar to one served up in the Qualifier last Tuesday where Sixers leggie Jafer Chohan took 2-28, Green, Tanveer Sangha and Andrews will again be key in trying to curtail the Hurricanes' powerful batting line-up.

Captain Mike Hussey lifts the BBL|05 trophy after beating the Stars // Getty

"It's been a winning formula for us," Green said.

"Spin bowled really well down there in our last game (a six-wicket loss on January 10) and we've got to try and mitigate a lot of their power.

"So it's about being brave as spinners and trying to take wickets consistently throughout the match because they (the Hurricanes) can take the game away from you and they've been playing such good cricket at home all year."

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)