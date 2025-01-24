Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder: BBL|14 Final preview

Get everything you need to know as Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder battle it out for the ultimate prize in BBL|14

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

What: The Final, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Monday, January 27. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN

Officials: To be announced

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: To be announced

The Hurricanes have had a stable side throughout the season with local players Caleb Jewell and Peter Hatzoglou slotting in seamlessly following the departure of international pair Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil. The question will be if they go in with an extra batter (Charlie Wakim or Jake Doran) or bowler (Cameron Gannon) for the Final against the Thunder.

Sydney Thunder: To be announced

All eyes will be on Ollie Davies to see whether he recovers from a thigh injury in time to play in the Final. The Thunder's three-pronged spin attack of Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Tom Andrews has worked a treat over the latter part of the campaign so it's unlikely they'll deviate from a team set-up that's carried them to a first BBL Final in nine years.

What they said

“This year we're prided ourselves on playing at home and making this a bit of a fortress – and if you look at the record, we've done that” — Nathan Ellis , Hurricanes captain

“That's what's great about our team this year, we've got great communication and great belief in that changeroom” — David Warner , Thunder captain

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 357 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 351 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 344 4 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 325 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 311 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 280 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 259 8 Alex Ross A Ross 256

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 17 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 3 Mark Steketee M Steketee 15 4 Lance Morris L Morris 15 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 14 7 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 13 8 Riley Meredith R Meredith 13

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 27 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 25 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 19 4 Tim David T David 17 5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 7 Josh Brown J Brown 12 8 Jake Fraser-McGurk J Fraser-McGurk 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won their past six matches at Ninja Stadium (all in BBL|14), their longest winning run at their home ground since an eight-game streak from January 2018 to February 2019.

The Hurricanes have won their past three matches against the Thunder, with all three of those victories coming at Ninja Stadium. Hobart won the previous clash between the two sides this season on January 10 by six wickets with 19 balls remaining with their other scheduled fixture at ENGIE Stadium abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

Hobart Hurricanes' Matthew Wade (96) is closing in on registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.

(96) is closing in on registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League. Hurricanes opener Mitch Owen has scored 235 runs at a strike rate of 211.7 in the Powerplay in BBL|14, 106 more runs than the next best in the four-over period (David Warner with 129 runs).

What's on the line?

It all comes down to this with the winner to be crowned BBL|14 champions! It would be a dream maiden title for the Hurricanes if they can get over the line in front of their home fans, with Sydney Thunder out to spoil the occasion with their second title in their first appearance in the season decider since they last lifted the trophy in BBL|05.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)