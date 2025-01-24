Get everything you need to know as Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder battle it out for the ultimate prize in BBL|14
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder: BBL|14 Final preview
Match facts
Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder
What: The Final, KFC BBL|14
Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart
When: Monday, January 27. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT
How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Listen: ABC, SEN
Buy tickets: A final limited release of tickets will go on sale here at 10am on Saturday
Live scores: Match Centre
Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps
Officials: To be announced
Match squads
Hobart Hurricanes: To be announced
The Hurricanes have had a stable side throughout the season with local players Caleb Jewell and Peter Hatzoglou slotting in seamlessly following the departure of international pair Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil. The question will be if they go in with an extra batter (Charlie Wakim or Jake Doran) or bowler (Cameron Gannon) for the Final against the Thunder.
Sydney Thunder: To be announced
All eyes will be on Ollie Davies to see whether he recovers from a thigh injury in time to play in the Final. The Thunder's three-pronged spin attack of Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Tom Andrews has worked a treat over the latter part of the campaign so it's unlikely they'll deviate from a team set-up that's carried them to a first BBL Final in nine years.
What they said
Top performers
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Hobart Hurricanes have won their past six matches at Ninja Stadium (all in BBL|14), their longest winning run at their home ground since an eight-game streak from January 2018 to February 2019.
- The Hurricanes have won their past three matches against the Thunder, with all three of those victories coming at Ninja Stadium. Hobart won the previous clash between the two sides this season on January 10 by six wickets with 19 balls remaining with their other scheduled fixture at ENGIE Stadium abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.
- Hobart Hurricanes' Matthew Wade (96) is closing in on registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.
- Hurricanes opener Mitch Owen has scored 235 runs at a strike rate of 211.7 in the Powerplay in BBL|14, 106 more runs than the next best in the four-over period (David Warner with 129 runs).
What's on the line?
It all comes down to this with the winner to be crowned BBL|14 champions! It would be a dream maiden title for the Hurricanes if they can get over the line in front of their home fans, with Sydney Thunder out to spoil the occasion with their second title in their first appearance in the season decider since they last lifted the trophy in BBL|05.
KFC BBL|14 finals schedule
Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs
Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)
Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets
Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)