Hurricane David: Behind Hobart's 'Power' overs domination

The Hurricanes have set an unprecedented scoring rate with only two fielders in the deep in BBL|14

It is a telling detail that the team the Hobart Hurricanes beat to reach their first BBL final in seven years believe they were actually the better side in 14 of the 20 overs of each innings in last Tuesday's Qualifier.

In that crunch match, the Sydney Sixers were simply 'out-powered'.

Led by Mitch Owen in the Powerplay and Tim David in the Power Surge, the Hurricanes have dominated the major fielding restrictions overs (during which only two players are allowed outside the 30-yard ring) in KFC BBL|14 like no other team the competition's history.

It's a fact the Sixers were quick to recognise after their 12-run loss, with both captain Moises Henriques and top scorer Jordan Silk lamenting after the match how much the Hurricanes "got away" from them.

With three sixes and four fours, Owen smashed the Hurricanes to 0-47 from their first four overs and although he was dismissed the first ball after the fielding restrictions eased, the damage was already done. Contrastingly, the Sixers were 3-17 at the four-over mark after speedster Riley Meredith decimated their top order with two wickets.

And in the Power Surge, David and Ben McDermott helped the Hurricanes to 33 runs from the 15th and 16th overs while the Sixers only managed 20. It meant more than 46 per cent of Hobart's total of 7-173 were scored with the fielding restrictions in force.

"I definitely felt as soon as the fielders went back, the 14 overs that we played the game with the five back, we won that battle," Henriques said post-match.

"But unfortunately, they really dominated in the Powerplay and then in the Surge as well."

That 46 per cent is also reflected across the entire season, with 684 of the Hurricanes' 1,498 runs scored in BBL|14 coming during the six overs when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

The Hurricanes have scored those runs at a combined team strike rate of 188.95, which – according to Opta – is the quickest of any team during the six overs of fielding restrictions in the 14-year history of the BBL.

Owen's tally of 235 runs striking at 211.7 in the four-over Powerplay in BBL|14 is 106 runs more than the next best (David Warner – 129), while David's season-leading 114 runs during the two-over Power Surge have come at a ridiculous strike-rate of 285.

David is also yet to be dismissed in the Surge this season, further enhancing his value during the period where he has hit a boundary on average fewer than every two balls faced.

"I've been the worst batter in the Power Surge in the comp for the last couple of years and probably it's taking a bit of the stress off it," David said on the Channel Seven broadcast during the season.

"We're playing on massive grounds here in Australia so mis-hits, it feels like you can get caught, and taking that first risk is tough.

"So it's nice when you look up and there's only a couple of fielders out and you can just trust and not hit the ball as hard."

Owen meanwhile has been a revelation since moving to the top of the order this season and has hit more boundaries that any other batter in BBL|14 with 25 sixes and 29 fours.

Skipper Nathan Ellis commented following their win over the Sixers that Owen forced Henriques to change plans "three times" in the first over of match.

"As a captain, that's an absolute nightmare if someone's doing that in the opposition," Ellis said.

So, the equation is simple then for the Thunder, who won their way through to the final by beating the Sixers last night: win the six 'Power' overs and they'll have one hand on the BBL|14 trophy.

If they don't, then the Hurricanes will be in the box seat to win their maiden men's or women's Big Bash championship in front of their home fans at Ninja Stadium, where they've won all six of their matches this season.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)