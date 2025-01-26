Sangha's relish: Thunder batter's windy road to final

Former Sydney Thunder skipper Jason Sangha has a golden chance to emerge from a third straight injury-marred BBL season with a trophy

Of the various onlookers at Sydney Thunder's Knockout final, few had as vested an interest as Jason Sangha.

Defeat would end a third straight injury-marred campaign for the sidelined Sangha, who famously shouldered the burden of being Australian cricket's next big thing while still at school.

But the Thunder edged past Melbourne Stars and on to Friday night's derby Challenger at the SCG, where Sangha returned for his first game in almost four weeks.

Sangha, entrusted to open alongside David Warner, repaid the Thunder's faith with a composed 30 that helped lift his side into Monday night's title-deciding Final in Hobart.

Jason Sangha!



Three boundaries in the first over of the chase, and isn't he hitting them well

The stylish batter first shot to fame as the youngest cricketer in history to receive a NSW rookie contract, then aged 16 and in Year 11.

Sangha captained Australia at an Under-19 World Cup, then became the youngest batter to score a first-class ton against England since Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

There have since been plenty of detours and downers for the now 25-year-old, who captained the Thunder when they were rolled for a then-record T20 total of just 15.

Sangha fractured his collarbone soon after that match in December, 2022.

"It's been unfortunate, I've had a few injuries this time of year," Sangha said.

"The collarbone, in my first year as captain, then I did my wrist the following year.

"Then obviously the bicep (twice) this season. It's been a bit frustrating. I really feel like I was in good nick, especially after the Shield game in Hobart, and it's always tough to just watch and not be able to contribute.

"But it was good to go and (it) just happened to be in a final, I wasn't going to miss it for the world."

The NSW product sought a fresh start and more opportunity with South Australia this season and entered the BBL window in good form after a career-best Shield knock of 151 at Bellerive Oval.

04:06 Play video Sangha hits sensational 151 on Shield debut for South Australia

"He's been unlucky with injuries, but all the talent is there .. he's a class act," English import Sam Billings said of his Thunder teammate.

Sangha, whose entire 33-game BBL career has been in the lime green, is relishing a chance to cap some time at home with a title at the same venue.

"It would mean a lot to this group and our supporters, who have had to go through some tough seasons," he said.

"We've had the same core players for a long time now and we always felt like we were developing into something quite nice.

"I've been loving my time in SA, it's been a change that I needed. I'm still young, I only just turned 25, so I feel like I have a lot of cricket left in me.

"But it's also been a really enjoyable couple of months back in Sydney, catching up with family and friends. Winning a trophy would be the icing on the cake."

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)