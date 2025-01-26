Hurricanes prepare to 'scrap' for maiden BBL title: Ellis

Hobart are undefeated at home in BBL|14 but are wary of a Sydney Thunder side that's fought off adversity to reach the Final

Nathan Ellis is preparing his Hobart Hurricanes for a scrapy BBL title bout against a Sydney Thunder side that's conquered plenty of adversity to reach this season's decider.

While Hurricanes skipper Ellis said they'll be out to cut off "the head of the snake" by removing his opposite number David Warner early in Monday night's KFC BBL|14 Final, he's also aware the Thunder will fight to the death as they've done several times this season.

Warner's side famously overcame the loss of both Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams to season-ending injuries mid-match to beat Perth Scorchers at their home fortress in a final ball thriller.

They've also defended low totals several times at their ENGIE Stadium home to prove they're never out of a contest this season, beating the Renegades after posting 4-156, the Scorchers with 7-158 on the board and the Stars in the Knockout after managing 7-135 batting first.

The Thunder have had as many as six players unavailable through injury at one point this season and have dipped into their coaching staff to top up their roster by signing veteran allrounder Dan Christian as a replacement player.

They even brushed aside the loss of Ollie Davies – their top scorer from their previous victory over Melbourne Stars in the Knockout final – to a thigh injury in the hours before Friday's clash with the Sixers to beat their crosstown rivals for the first time in seven attempts and book their spot in the season decider.

"It's something they've done really well this year is scrap," Ellis said of the side standing in the way of the Hurricanes' maiden Big Bash title.

"They've had a lot of injuries and people coming in and out with illness, so they scrap really well.

"We know that whether we do or don't get David (Warner) out early, that they're a team that's willing to scrap and keep themselves in the game.

"So there will be no taking the foot off the gas if we do get David out."

Ellis' side is also preparing to face up to 12 overs of spin in the Final with Thunder trio Chris Green, Tom Andrews and Tanveer Sangha taking 27 wickets between them at a combined economy rate of 6.87 in BBL|14 – their side's three most economical bowlers this season.

"They've got a quite good spin bowling line-up and Tanveer Sangha coming back has really strengthened that," Ellis said.

"They've gone pretty spin heavy for the last few games and we're prepared for that.

"There will be a short and longer side, so we're prepared to potentially target one side."

05:17 Play video Surge Pod: Why the 'Canes have the upper hand in the BBL|14 Finals

The Hurricanes are undefeated at home this season with the Thunder set to be confronted by a sea of purple when they step out in front of a sold-out Ninja Stadium on Monday night.

"We've just got to embrace it," Warner said on match eve. "It's pretty much every time you come down here, it's quite difficult for people to travel down to Hobart to watch.

"For us, it's about entertaining and putting our best performance forward – hopefully if we (do), then we can hold this (trophy) up tomorrow night."

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)