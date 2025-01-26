Thumbs up as Kuhnemann completes Test training session

After undergoing surgery on his injured thumb, Matthew Kuhnemann has joined the Australian side in Galle and took part in a full training session on Sunday

In the immediate aftermath of the thumb dislocation and fracture that briefly placed in jeopardy his involvement in the current Test tour of Sri Lanka, Matthew Kuhnemann thought it might be "pretty cool" if he just played through the pain and continued bowling.

Having broken the same (right) thumb a couple of years earlier in a fielding mishap, he felt the latest injury – incurred when attempting to field a scorching Matthew Wade drive off his own bowling in the BBL – wasn't as severe.

But it was when he ran from the field, cradling the damaged hand to his chest, and was told it wasn't a simple case of 'popping' the damaged digit back into place that Kuhnemann's thoughts turned to his impending Test recall.

And he realised returning to the field to complete his set of overs for Brisbane Heat was no longer a pragmatic priority.

Having made his international debut in Sri Lanka during the 2022 ODI series, then earned his Test cap on the following year's tour to India, Kuhnemann had been eyeing a return to Australia colours in the two Tests that start at Galle on Wednesday.

But that aspiration became quickly clouded as he underwent surgery to have two metal pins, or "nails" as he refers to them, permanently embedded in the damaged joint amid fears the surgical wound might not heal in time to join his Test teammates a week later.

Kuhnemann missed the squad's pre-tour training camp in Dubai last week as he recovered in Brisbane, but joined his teammates in Galle on Friday and took part in the first full training session at the Test venue this afternoon (Sri Lanka time).

Apart from the fluorescent green silicone guard he sported as protection when batting and heavy strapping while bowling, there was little outward evidence the 28-year-old is nursing an injury.

"They've chucked a couple of nails across my finger so it's a lot more stable than it was previously." Kuhnemann told cricket.com.au prior to today's optional practice session.

"I broke the thumb a couple of years ago and didn't get surgery on it, so now it's (more stable) according to the surgeon.

"I'm not limited to anything at the moment so it's feeling pretty good, I'm pretty much pain-free and it's just a matter of getting out there and having a big couple of days at training and see how it pulls up.

"(Holding) the bat's been fine, I thought that would be the hardest but that's actually been okay.

"It's probably showering (that's most problematic) because you can't get it wet for the first week but apart from that, day to day life has been pretty normal."

Although he's played just three Tests, all of them in India where he took nine wickets at 31 in 2023, including 5-16 in the first innings at Indore, Kuhnemann is seen as vital to Australia's chances in the two-Test series at Galle.

That's because left-arm orthodox spin has historically posed the most potent threat to batters at the seaside ground, and if he had been ruled out, Australia would have likely turned to uncapped allrounder Cooper Connolly to fill that role.

Having captained Kuhnemann in most of the seven Sheffield Shield games the left-armer played for Queensland before his shift to Tasmania at the start of this season, Usman Khawaja has no doubt as to his former State teammate's credentials.

"Kuhnny (Kuhnemann) is a very smart bowler," Khawaja told cricket.com.au today.

"He reads the play, reads the game very well and on top of that he's got very good skills.

"One of the most important things in the subcontinent is being able to bowl in the same spot, the same ball, having a bit of consistency and then having your variations but being able to land in the same spot.

'Kuhnny brings all that.

"We saw him in India, how successful he was and how well he bowled."

Khawaja noted that when he was coming through domestic cricket and then into the Australia team, the left-arm spinner to cause him the most angst was former New South Wales and Test tweaker Steve O'Keefe.

It was the ability of O'Keefe – who became a subcontinental specialist on tours to the UAE (2014), Sri Lanka (2016), India and Bangladesh (2017) – to provide unerring accuracy that saw him become an essential element of Australia's plans on spinning pitches.

Such was the similarity Khawaja noted between the now-retired O'Keefe and his heir apparent, when he saw O'Keefe at Drummoyne Oval during an NSW-Queensland Shield game in 2022, he urged the ex-Test spinner to share his wisdom with Kuhnemann.

As circumstances would have it, O'Keefe will also be on hand during the upcoming Sri Lanka series starting Wednesday albeit in an off-field guise, leading a tour group of Australia cricket fans along with former Test opener Geoff Marsh.

However, Kuhnemann has other sources of information to which he's now turned, most notably online videos of other left-arm spinners which he studies to glean how they tackle the craft on Asian pitches.

In addition to former Sri Lanka great Rangana Herath, who ripped through Australia at Galle in 2016, Kuhnemann spent this morning watching clips of Herath's successor Prabath Jayasuriya, who did a similar job in his debut Test at Galle three years ago.

In that game, Jayasuriya captured 12 Australia wickets in his team's innings victory which ensured the series ended drawn at 1-1, and he has since claimed an extraordinary 59 wickets from seven subsequent Tests at Galle.

"Accuracy is probably the main thing," Kuhnemann said when asked what he gleaned from viewing highlights of Jayasuriya bowling in Tests against Pakistan and Ireland at Galle in 2023.

"It's just reading the batter and if they want to use their feet, or sit back deep in their crease (when you) try to get them lbw.

"So using the seam, using the crease, all those types of things.

"Being patient is the main thing and not over-doing your role.

"That was probably the biggest thing I took back from India was not over-playing your role.

"And whatever that role is, stick to it and not trying to go out there and blast teams out because a majority of times, especially in Australia, it doesn't happen.

"The mental side of the game when bowling in Australia is massive, and that's probably something where my game has grown the last couple of years."

While his involvement in the BBL prior to the current Test series might not have seemed so wise when he copped the unfortunate injury, Kuhnemann believes the T20 game does provide an ideal warm-up for Tests.

He's not bowled at first-class level since his most recent Shield outing for Tasmania against South Australia in early December.

But he believes the variations he's required to bowl in the 20-over format and the slightly increased speed needed in the abbreviated format will hold him in good shape for a return to spinning conditions this week.

"I was speaking to Todd (Murphy, fellow finger spinner) recently about it and I think going on a tour on the back of Big Bash or T20 cricket can actually help you because you're bowling a bit faster, and maybe a touch shorter than you would in red-ball cricket," Kuhnemann said.

"And you can bowl with a bit more variation, so I think it puts us in good stead.”

Australia's incumbent top-five Test batters – Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, skipper Steve Smith and Travis Head – along with recalled Test opener Nathan McSweeney all batted in the nets at Galle today, while fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled a lengthy spell in the middle alongside spinners Nathan Lyon and Kuhnemann before Kuhnemann underwent catching drills with coach and national selector Andrew McDonald and under the watch of medical staff.

The team's main training session before the first Test will be held tomorrow morning (Sri Lanka time).

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

First Test: January 29-February 2, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Second Test: February 6-10, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

First ODI: February 12, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)