Davies back for Thunder as 'Canes bowl in BBL Final

Hosts pick same XI as David Warner's side welcomes back key batter from injury for Big Bash decider

Hobart Hurricanes have backed the same XI that carried them into their first Big Bash Final in seven years to lift them to a maiden title in tonight's KFC BBL|14 decider against Sydney Thunder.

The Thunder have made one change as they look to secure their first men's title since BBL|05 with Ollie Davies overcoming a thigh injury to take his place in the side.

Australia Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Hugh Weibgen is the unlucky player to miss out after featuring in six of seven games since his debut.

Much to the delight of the sold-out home crowd already packed onto the hill, Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis opted to bowl at Ninja Stadium, which also proved a winning formula in the two sides' previous clash this season.

Hobart Hurricanes XI: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (wk), Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith Sydney Thunder XI: David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Ollie Davies, Chris Green, George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha

"We've had some success bowling first this season and we feel the wicket will get better under lights," Ellis said after winning the bat flip.

Rocking up to the #BBL14 Final like... 🏍️ pic.twitter.com/VZnsgVpaDM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

Warner's mind games were apparent before a ball was bowled, saying only "runs on the board in a final" when asked what he would have done if he won the flip.

Davies top scored for the Thunder with 36 in their Knockout final win over the Melbourne Stars last Wednesday but missed their following match against the Sixers on Friday due to his thigh injury.

Jason Sangha, who came in for Davies against the Sixers, also impressed with a 19-ball 30 opening alongside captain David Warner in their four-wicket win and retains his spot for the decider.

Including Warner, Sangha was the Thunder's seventh opening batter this season following Sam Konstas' departure for Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka and a season-ending shoulder injury to Cameron Bancroft.

The Thunder will look to their three-pronged spin attack of Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Tom Andrews to curtail the Hurricanes powerful batting unit, with Green and Andrews both conceding fewer than five runs per over during their six-wicket loss in Hobart earlier in the season.

Seamers Muhammad Hasnain (16.33), George Garton (10.33), Wes Agar (12.35) and Dan Christian (17.00) all copped the full force of the Hurricanes' assault in that match.

While the pitch used in the Hurricanes' 12-run Qualifier win over the Sixers last Tuesday was on the slower side compared with previous games played at Ninja Stadium in BBL|14, the Final will be played on the adjacent wicket which is predicted to be conducive to high scoring.

There will also be a shorter boundary towards the hill on the southern side of the ground that Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis urged his team to take advantage of.

"They've got a quite good spin bowling line-up and Tanveer Sangha coming back has really strengthened that," Ellis said on match eve.

"They've gone pretty spin heavy for the last few games and we're prepared for that.

"There will be a short and longer side, so we're prepared to potentially target one side."

A win tonight for the Thunder would see them emulate the Melbourne Renegades' feat in this season's WBBL where they lifted the trophy just 12 months after finishing bottom of the standings.

The Hurricanes meanwhile are out to secure the club's first men's or women's Big Bash championship, which would leave the Stars as the only club yet to taste success.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)