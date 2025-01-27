O-wen the Canes go marching in! Hobart romp to maiden title

03:46 Play video Owen plays innings of his life in BBL final masterclass

Mitch Owen has blazed the equal fastest century in Big Bash League history to power the club to their maiden KFC BBL title with a seven-wicket victory in front of a rollicking home crowd in Hobart.

Owen rewrote the record books in an incredible 39-ball blitz to etch his name alongside Craig Simmons and make light work of Sydney Thunder 7-182.

The 23-year-old rising star slammed a breathtaking 11 sixes into the packed 15,706 crowd at Ninja Stadium, becoming just the second batter to reach triple figures in a BBL Final after Jake Weatherald's 115 not out in BBL|07.

Owen's 108 from 42 balls ensured this time it didn't end in heartbreak for Hobart as they claimed their first men's or women's Big Bash championship to leave Melbourne Stars as the only remaining club with an empty trophy cabinet.

Owen also reached his half-century in 16 balls to set a new club record and make it the fastest fifty in a BBL Final.

"It's an amazing feeling. I'm lost for words. I'm super grateful for all the fans," Owen, who was dismissed in the 11th over, said after his hometown crowd had chanted his name.

The Thunder themselves had been flying early as David Warner and Jason Sangha put on 97 for the first wicket after being sent in by Nathan Ellis in the first BBL decider played in Hobart.

The Thunder opening pair recorded the highest Powerplay score (0-40) against the Hurricanes at Ninja Stadium this season but that paled into comparison to Hobart's 0-74 at the same stage, which is a new league record since the four-over Powerplay was introduced in five seasons ago.

In a horror start to their bowling innings, Nathan McAndrew's wayward inswinger gifted the Hurricanes five wides from the first delivery of the chase to set the tone for what was to come.

McAndrew conceded 23 from the first over after Owen crashed two fours and a six, along with four leg byes, before following up with 17 from Andrews' second over of the innings and 22 from Wes Agar's third.

Partner Caleb Jewell played the perfect support role with 13 off 12 to get the red-hot Owen back on strike, as the pair put on 109 for the first wicket to fall one short of the highest opening partnership in a BBL Final.

It eclipsed Warner and Sangha's earlier first wicket stand of 97 that had been the highest opening partnership in a decider since BBL|01.

01:37 Play video Sangha's late-season surge continues with 67 in BBL final

Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha briefly gave Thunder fans something to cheer about with the wickets of Jewell and Nikhil Chaudhary (1), but the joy was short lived as veterans Matthew Wade (32no off 17) and Ben McDermott (18no off 12) took Hobart to the title with an incredible 35 balls to spare.

McDermott secured the club's first silverware by ramping McAndrew over fine leg and immediately threw his bat in the air, sprinting towards his teammates in the dugout as Wade sunk to his knees mid-pitch.

"A little bit emotional, it been a long ride," Wade said post-match.

"We haven't performed the way we wanted to over the last few years … we stuck to the game style we wanted to play (this season).

"Credit to the coaching staff to put Mitchy Owen up to the top – that hitting, I've never seen anything like it."

The Thunder's total could have easily been a lot more had it not been for a momentum swinging double-wicket over from Hurricanes skipper Ellis.

Warner (48 off 32) – who later said they had been eyeing a 200-plus total – was the first man out with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade gloving an excellent catch low to the ground as Ellis changed the course of the match with two wickets in as many balls.

Forced to wait in the middle for several minutes to face up while the third umpire adjudicated Wade's catch, Matt Gilkes waved his bat at a wide Ellis cutter but only managed to drag it back onto his stumps.

Ellis finished with 3-23 from his four overs while speedster Riley Meredith also picked up 3-27 to peg back the Thunder's middle-order and keep them to a total that was never going to be enough once Owen got going.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by seven wickets, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)