Unheralded Owen set for global stage after 'life changing' BBL

Teammates believe the sky is the limit for Mitch Owen after he led the Hurricanes to their maiden BBL title

Mitch Owen only had a days' notice that he would be the Hobart Hurricanes' new opening batter in KFC BBL|14, but after a "life changing" six weeks his captain Nathan Ellis believes the sky is the limit for Australian cricket's newest star.

Owen etched his named into Big Bash history on the biggest stage on Monday night as he equalled Craig Simmons' record for the fastest BBL century to lift the Hurricanes to their maiden championship.

The 23-year-old – who grew up never missing a Hurricanes home game – completed a fairytale graduation from the Bellerive Oval hill to the middle as the entire 15,706-strong crowd sung his name throughout his breathtaking 42-ball 108.

It was the right-hander's second three-figure score of the season as he stamped his name firmly into the conversation for higher honours with another T20 World Cup on the horizon in just over 12 months' time.

While Owen said his immediate focus following a few days of joyous celebrations with his Hobart teammates would be Tasmania's next Sheffield Shield match beginning on February 8, there's sure to be franchises across the world, and potentially the national selectors, that will come calling for his services.

"I do feel like I've found who I want to be as a cricketer and the position I want to play as a cricketer," Owen said after being named player of the BBL|14 Final.

"I've got one-dayers and Sheffield Shield coming up for Tassie, so I'm getting ready for that and then I'll try and fill my off-season up with whatever's available.

"I'll jump at any opportunity I get … filter out the comps and work out what I want to do.

"But I just love winning and playing for Tassie, so that's first and foremost.

"The most special thing is hearing everyone in the crowd enjoying it and I'm so grateful and so proud that we can bring this trophy to Tasmania."

Ellis, who will also be aiming to be in India and Sri Lanka in February-Marsh 2026 having now established himself as a regular in Australia's white-ball squads, said Owen's knock got them to a point where they "couldn't lose" the Final.

The Hurricanes' first championship-winning skipper said Owen went to another level in the Final after a "coming-of-age" 101 not out against Perth Scorchers in just his second innings after being installed as opener.

"It was pretty special innings and surreal for him having the whole of Ninja Stadium chanting, 'Mitch Owen'," Ellis told cricket.com.au after his side's seven-wicket victory.

"He went another level tonight. I'm really proud of him and excited for him that he's going to have a pretty good next couple of days and soak up what has been a pretty life changing tournament for him.

"He'll have white-ball cricket coming at him all over the world now so I'm excited for what's to come for him and it feels like the sky's the limit."

Owen had played just two games in the previous season and had a T20 career top score of 29 prior to BBL|14, but the "gamble" to promote him to the top paid off in spades for the Hurricanes' hierarchy as he finished the tournament with a phenomenal strike rate of 227 for his 293 runs in the four-over Powerplay.

The Hurricanes Powerplay total of 0-74 in the Final – of which Owen hit 58 – was the highest since the four-over Powerplay was introduced five seasons ago.

"Kudos goes to the selection panel and the coaches identifying a skillset in Mitch and maybe with myself down there in the middle-order and doing that job, Mitch's talents were not being realised to the fullest," said Tim David who finished the season with a strike rate of 285 in the two-over Power Surge.

"It's a bit of a gamble; he was unheralded definitely at the start of the season.

"But standing here at the end it looks like an absolute masterstroke, and it was because he's been a player of the tournament and there's a bright future for him."

While Owen heard "rumours" prior to the season he was in the frame for a Hurricanes opening spot, he says he was only told a day out from their season opener against Melbourne Renegades.

"I felt like my way into the team the last few years has been down the order but with that position there (to open), I jumped at it," he said.

"I feel like I always have had it … the confidence and the backing of the coaches and the players was massive and that's really got me going."

