Focussed Perry eyeing another record as MCG awaits

Ellyse Perry batted for 90 minutes in the MCG nets on Tuesday as she looks to put behind a lean run in the Ashes Test

As she looks to shrug off a lean run in the Ashes white-ball matches, Ellyse Perry enters the historic day-night Test with another milestone within her reach.

Despite top-scoring for Australia with 60 in the second ODI, Perry scored only 96 runs across the three ODIs and three T20Is against England, which included five scores under 15.

That's an unusually dry spell for the champion allrounder and the fewest white-ball runs scored in a single multi-format Ashes by Perry, of which she has played in eight.

However, with the trophy secured thanks to a commanding 12-0 scoreline to the home side, Perry returns to her favoured format with a piece of history in the offing.

The modern-day great sits on 928 Test runs (at the healthy average of 61.86) and should she score 75 runs, she will go past legend Karen Rolton (1002) as Australia's highest run-scorer in women's Tests.

Only 10 women have passed the 1000-run mark in Tests, with England captain Heather Knight (913) also on the cusp of the milestone.

Always a meticulous trainer, Perry had a long hit against the pink ball at the MCG on Tuesday, batting for almost 90 minutes.

Such was her focus, late in the session Annabel Sutherland was stuck at the non-striker's end of Perry's net as Perry failed to realise she was meant to rotate with the young allrounder.

Perry was the penultimate batter to leave the nets, with only captain Alyssa Healy remaining as she looked to prove her fitness from a sore foot.

On the eve of her 14th Test match, star allrounder Perry received a ringing endorsement from long-time friend and teammate Sophie Molineux.

"She's been so good over a long period of time, and she's just going to keep ticking off records," Molineux said on Tuesday.

"I've never seen someone so dedicated.

"After 17 years of international cricket, she still wants more."

Both Molineux and former Test captain Marg Jennings, who spoke to the media to promote the Ashes Test, agreed that Perry was their favourite player and one of the greatest to play the game.

There will be many in the crowd on Thursday who share that sentiment.

Although Perry's bowling loads in limited overs cricket have reduced significantly in recent years – she has bowled only two overs in the Ashes to date – the 34-year-old will expect to impact the match with the ball.

She got reacquainted with the pink ball with a half-an-hour bowl before her long net session with her role likely to be Australia's first-change bowler.

