Aussie U19s drop first game of T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka

The Australia U19s have gone down to Sri Lanka in their first loss of the T20 World Cup

On the same day Australia’s Steve Smith passed 10K Test runs with a century against Sri Lanka, Australia’s U19s went down to Sri Lanka in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Aussies however have already qualified for the semi-finals with the 12-run defeat marking their first loss of the campaign.

Before the game, Australia had won four in a row as tight bowling proved to be enough for Sri Lanka to defend 8-99.

Chamodi Praboda led the way with 2-13 while Pramudi Methsara (2-16) and Asheni Thalagune (2-18) also took two wickets for the victors. Australia finished on 8-87.

Limansa Thilakaratne is the @aramco Player of the Match for her all-round excellence against Australia 👊#U19WorldCup #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/FMiuD2FC7t — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2025

The result means Sri Lanka sign off from the ICC tournament in a winning manner.

Youngster Caoimhe Bray top scored for the Aussies with 27 off 32 in a strong effort with Sri Lanka’s Limansa Thilakarathne (1-18) getting the big wicket of the number four.

Lily Bassingthwaite led the way for the Aussies with the ball with an economical 3-7 off four overs including a maiden.

After Sri Lanka got out to 2-77 with the bat, the Aussies took 6-14 to peg back the total.

Australia bowled 18 extras compared to Sri Lanka’s two in a crucial difference in the game.

Away from UKM YSD Oval in Malaysia, Smith made 104no against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle in a positive for Aussie fans on the day.

2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Australia's Group D fixtures

January 18: Australia beat Scotland by nine wickets

January 20: Australia beat Bangladesh by two wickets

January 22: Australia beat Nepal by 83 runs

Super Sixes:

January 25: Australia defeated West Indies by seven wickets, Selangor, 5.30pm AEDT

January 29: Australia v Sri Lanka, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 5.30pm AEDT

Finals

January 31: Semi-final 1, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 1.30pm AEDT

January 31: Semi-final 2, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 5.30pm AEDT

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 5.30pm AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video.