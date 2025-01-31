Hurricanes kickstart title defence by recruiting Test star

Fresh off winning BBL|14, the Hobart Hurricanes have signed Tasmania native and new Test allrounder Beau Webster in a huge coup

After winning their first Big Bash title on Monday, the Hobart Hurricanes have signalled their intent to go back-to-back by signing Tasmanian allrounder Beau Webster until the end of BBL|17.



Webster previously played with the Hurricanes in BBL|06, before stints with the Renegades and Stars.



This is just another chapter in Webster's memorable summer, with his Test career off to a flying start.

"I am pumped to return to Hobart next summer for the BBL and get the opportunity to play in a packed Ninja Stadium in front of our fans, my friends and family," Webster said.

"Vaughany and Nelly (coach Jeff Vaughan and captain Nathan Ellis) have got the group playing a really good brand of cricket, and to see them win a championship makes me hungry to bring another one to 'Canes fans next season."

Across his Big Bash career, Webster has scored 1577 runs in 70 innings.



His bowling has developed rapidly, with 17 of his 19 BBL wickets coming in the past three seasons.

"We have seen over the past eighteen months just how special of a player Beau is, and to have him re-join the Hurricanes is

something that will make all Tasmanians proud to hear," Hurricanes High Performance General Manager Salliann Beams said.

"Beau's skill set in the short form of the game is up there with some of the best in the country, and he can take the game away from the opposition with the bat while also providing another wicket-taking option with the ball.

"His leadership will also be a vital aspect of his role at the Hurricanes, and he is great mates with the players we already have on our list which means he will fit into what we are trying to build seamlessly."

Webster becomes the 11th player to have signed with the Hurricanes, joining Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, and Mac Wright.

New this year, a 10-day Player Movement Window began the day after the BBL|14 Final, and runs until 5pm next Thursday, February 6. The window allows clubs to sign eligible free agents or trade players or draft picks with other teams. They are not permitted to re-sign or extend an existing player during the period.

A club may have up to 10 men's players on their BBL list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 12 at its completion.

Hobart Hurricanes BBL squad: Iain Carlisle (contracted until BBL|15), Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|17), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|15), Chris Jordan (BBL|15), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Matthew Wade (BBL|15), Beau Webster (BBL|17), Mac Wright (BBL|15)