Sutherland, Mooney 'grind' England to take lead past 250

England were made to pay for the missed chances as Annabel Sutherland brought up a memorable 150, with Mooney too on the verge of a century

08:08 Play video Australia v England | Only Test | Day Two

Beth Mooney will resume on 98 with a first Test century in her sights on Saturday afternoon, following a day where Annabel Sutherland's monster hundred kept Australia well on top in the day-night Ashes Test at the MCG.

Sutherland's 163 from 258 deliveries saw her become the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG and just the third Australian woman to hit three Test hundreds.

Mooney will hope to join that MCG hundred club on day three, where play will resume with Australia 5-422, leading England by 252 runs as they eye the first 16-0 clean sweep of a multi-format Ashes series.

Sutherland's heroics in front of her home fans had the 11,918-strong audience on their feet at the MCG.

We've had 11,918 fans at the MCG today, which mean's we've broken the world record attendance at a women's Test match with two days still to come!



Thank you Melbourne for coming out to support our incredible team 🙌 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kaMlDmo3qj — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 31, 2025

Already 23,561 have attended the day-night Test, surpassing the previous record crowd for a women's Test, the 23,207 who attended over five days at Trent Bridge in 2023.

Sutherland, alongside Mooney, rubbed salt into England's wounds throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday as their dire tour in the field continued, with eight dropped catches and an array of misfields on a day where Australia scored 366 runs and just four wickets fell.

Sutherland had been promoted to No.3 on Thursday night thanks to the injury concern hanging over Ellyse Perry, and safely navigated her way to 24no at stumps.

Perry, who left the field with a corked hip following a diving effort in the field on day one, did not bat although a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed she was available if required.

Resuming on a sunny Friday afternoon, England had their chances to dismiss the 23-year-old allrounder early.

Dropped! An early life on Day 2 for Annabel Sutherland...#Ashes pic.twitter.com/ZaEY9sUJq1 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 31, 2025

She was dropped on 29 by Danni Wyatt-Hodge off the bowling of Ecclestone, and again on 31 when Amy Jones missed a difficult opportunity behind the stumps.

Sutherland capitalised, bringing up her half-century from 107 balls around 90 minutes after the resumption of place and had reached 71 at the tea break.

After weathering a difficult period early in the second session, where she was kept quiet by Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sutherland shrugged off the shackles once she reached the 80s.

The right-hander moved from 86 to 99 in seven deliveries including three boundaries, and brought up triple figures when she cut Sophie Ecclestone for four, removing her helmet and signalling to her family in the crowd.

Sutherland continued to pile the pain on England, taking 56 deliveries to move from her hundred to 150, but hopes of a second double century were dashed when she was bowled by Ryana MacDonald-Gay on 163, ending a 258-ball knock that featured 21 fours and a six.

Having been dropped for the first time when Australia trailed by 107 runs, Sutherland walked off the MCG to a standing ovation with her side leading by 154.

At the other end, Mooney had been going quietly about her business after surviving three early scares, dropped twice before she reached 11. She was let off again on 18 when Maia Bouchier put down the simplest of chances at gully.

The left-hander brought up her fifth Test half-century from 64 deliveries, then slowed up as the lights took hold.

Beth Mooney is making England pay for the missed chances. She gets to her fifty right after Dinner #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eqgG238FYO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2025

Mooney received treatment on her back during the final drinks break, then passed her previous highest Test score with 30 minutes remaining in the day.

She moved into the 90s as the Australian total passed 400, but could not gain enough of the strike in the final minutes to bring up what would be her first Test century.

Ashleigh Gardner, dropped by Ecclestone at slip on 12 and again on 36, was denied a fifty when England finally held onto a catch shortly before stumps, sending her on her way for 44 and breaking a 71-run stand with Mooney.

Earlier, Alyssa Healy declared Australia's intentions to grind England into the dust on day two as they resumed at 1-56 and Sutherland's marathon innings ensured they did precisely that.

England's wasted opportunities and general sloppiness in the field have been an ongoing concern throughout the Ashes and that continued on Friday afternoon when first Phoebe Litchfield and then Sutherland were given let offs.

Litchfield's, which Sophia Dunkley failed to get a hand on as she misread a high chance after the Australian miscued a lofted straight drive, was less costly.

Nicked and Lauren Bell gets her reward!



Phoebe Litchfield has to go for 45 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/g4ClafWgK1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2025

The Australian opener had a maiden Test half-century in her sights after scrapping her way to 45 in the face of an excellent spell from Lauren Bell that heaped pressure on the 21-year-old, but that was where her day ended as she edged the England quick behind.

Healy showed no signs of being hampered by her injured right foot as she joined Sutherland, adding 35 runs of her own before she was adjudged lbw to Ecclestone.

The Australian captain immediately reviewed, and replays showed the ball was very close to her bat, but the third umpire deemed there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.

That brought Mooney to the middle with Australia 3-171, one run ahead of England's 170 – but after her early let offs, that lead rapidly swelled.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 12-0

First ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by six runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: Australia won by 72 runs

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia until Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub