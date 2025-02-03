Trenaman, Knott shine as Fire, Tigers take the points in WNCL

Queensland and Tasmania have moved into the top two spots on the WNCL ladder after registering consecutive wins

Queensland Fire and Tasmanian Tigers have both registered back-to-back wins in the WNCL as they defeated South Australia and ACT Meteors respectively twice in three days.

Queensland not only improved the record for the highest WNCL total at Adelaide Oval they set on Saturday, but they also expanded their victory margin, defeating their hosts by 40 runs.

Young allrounder Charli Knott notched up her first WNCL hundred before taking two wickets to complete a successful outing.

After Jess Jonassen won the toss and elected to bat, Lauren Winfield-Hill smashed a boundary off the first ball of the match. But Courtney Neale extracted her revenge the very next ball, trapping the former England international in front of the stumps.

Georgia Redmayne carried on her sublime form from the weekend, following up a century with 50 from 63 balls. Redmayne's crucial 88-run stand with Knott helped lay the foundation of an acceleration that took Queensland past 300.

Alex Price removed Redmayne and Jonassen in quick succession with her off-spin to leave the Fire 3-100. But Grace Harris took no time to get going, hitting Price for a six down the ground from the second ball she faced.

Harris continued to motor on, reaching her half-century in 42 balls, while Knott gradually picked up pace at the other end, bringing up her hundred in 106 deliveries.

There was no respite for South Australia when Harris fell on 60, as sister Laura came in and smashed four consecutive boundaries.

While Amanda-Jade Wellington (4-61) took the key wickets of Knott and the Harris sisters, along with Mikayla Wrigley, a quick 48no by Sianna Ginger at the death took Queensland's total to 7-327.

South Australia had a shaky start to their innings as openers Bridget Patterson and Emma de Broughe fell to Nicola Hancock in the first six overs.

Their hopes rested on Courtney Webb and Hollie Armitage – the centurion and half-centurion from the previous game – and the pair kept the match alive for a large part of the innings with their 168-run stand.

It was Armitage's turn to ton up, while Webb played second fiddle on this occasion, registering a 62 off 74.

But when Armitage fell right after bringing up her century, Webb followed her back to the dugout and the chase fell off track.

Grace Parsons (3-43) removed the set pair and Ellie Johnston in quick succession.

Maddie Penna's fighting knock of 42 from 50 didn't prove enough as the hosts crumbled on 287 in 46.4 overs.

Queensland will travel to Melbourne to face Victoria this weekend while South Australia take on the NSW Breakers in Sydney.

Earlier, Tasmania secured a comfortable win at home, defeating ACT Meteors by eight wickets at Ninja Stadium.

Rachel Trenaman continued her dream return to cricket after being sidelined for over two years, following up her 63 from Saturday with an unbeaten 80 off 96 to take Tasmania home.

The Meteors could not make the most of their decision to bat first, folding out for 153 within 43 overs.

Fifty-two of that total came from the bat of Shivani Mehta, who arrested a slide and built a 47-run stand with Zoe Cooke (22 off 25).

Veteran spinner Molly Strano started the proceedings for Tasmania with a maiden and Nicola Carey struck from the other end as Grace Dignam became the first Meteors wicket to fall, with the team account yet to open.

The re-introduction of spin broke the partnership that Olivia Porter and Katie Mack had started to build as Maisy Gibson (3-39) removed Mack on 15 in the 12th over.

Gibson, Amy Smith (1-25) and Lauren Smith (3-28) all took wickets in their first overs, with the latter starting with a double-wicket maiden, as the Meteors got stuck in a web of spin.

Mehta's positive approach added crucial runs to take the Meteors past 150, but the innings came to an end when she was bowled by Heather Graham playing an indecisive shot.

In response, Tasmania got off to a strong start as Trenaman and Ruth Johnston stitched together an opening stand of 92.

While Dignam and Anesu Mushangwe took a wicket each, the under-par total was never going to be enough to challenge the experienced Tasmanian line up and they chased it down within 30 overs.

Tasmania have two more home games up next, where they will face Victoria on February 19 and 21, while the Meteors have a shorter turnaround as they host Western Australia on Friday.

