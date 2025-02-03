Aussie champions split WBBL top gong in league first

Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen each poll 25 votes to be crowned the best of the WBBL's milestone season

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has claimed her second Weber WBBL Player of the Tournament award in a tie with Jess Jonassen for the competition's top individual accolade.

Sydney Sixers' Perry and Brisbane Heat's Jonassen both polled 25 votes across the 10-game home-and-away season to be crowned the best players of WBBL|10, six ahead of Sydney Thunder spinner Samantha Bates.

Jonassen, the most prolific bowler (179 wickets) across the league's first decade, wins the award for the first time, while Perry previously earned the honour in WBBL|04.

It's the first time the Player of the Tournament award has been tied.

Sixers captain Perry was the outstanding batter of WBBL|10, notching 424 runs at 53 to claim the BKT Golden Bat. She was also recognised with selection in the Team of the Tournament and named captain of the WBBL Team of the Decade.

Jonassen missed selection in the WBBL|10 best XI as voted by the league's eight head coaches but was also recognised in the Team of the Decade alongside Perry.

The Heat captain guided her side to the Final where they went down to Melbourne Renegades. Jonassen finished WBBL|10 with 17 wickets and 218 runs, which included an unbeaten 44 in the decider.

Bates finished third on 19 votes, while Renegades captain Sophie Molineux (18) and the Thunder's Georgia Voll (17) rounded out the top five.

Hobart Hurricanes' wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee, who slammed back-to-back centuries including a league record 150 not out, finished in a tie for 11th on 13 votes.

Top 5: WBBL|10 Player of the Tournament Player Team Votes Ellyse Perry Sydney Sixers 25 Jess Jonassen Brisbane Heat 25 Samantha Bates Sydney Thunder 19 Sophie Molineux Melbourne Renegades 18 Georgia Voll Sydney Thunder 17

The WBBL and BBL Player of the Tournament awards are decided by the standing umpires in each home and away season match, with each submitting votes on a 3-2-1 basis.