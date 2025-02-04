Konstas set for Shield return after leaving Sri Lanka early

Teenage Test opener trades Galle for Gabba to further enhance his experience in fledgling first-class career

Teenage Test opener Sam Konstas's next cricket assignment will likely be for New South Wales in their upcoming Sheffield Shield match against Queensland starting on Saturday.

Konstas is heading home early from his maiden Test tour, having missed selection for the opening match of the two-match series in Galle and much of that game as he was confined to the team hotel with illness.

The 19-year-old has recovered from both those setbacks and batted for an extended period in the centre-wicket net at Galle Stadium on Tuesday before heading home to Sydney via Colombo.

It was the Australia team's desire to reconfigure their batting order on spin-friendly subcontinent pitches that led to Konstas's omission after the stunning start to his Test career.

Newly crowned Allan Border Medallist Travis Head was elevated to open alongside Usman Khawaja, and debutant Josh Inglis took over Head's middle-order role.

The fact Head blasted a half-century at better than a run per ball, and Inglis scored the fastest century on debut by an Australia Test player vindicated the selectors' call as Australia romped to victory by an innings and 242 runs.

But Konstas's presence at the team's pre-Test training camp in Dubai as well as the lead-up to the opening Test at Galle, where he was able to experience Asian pitch conditions and learn from experienced teammates, meant it was a fruitful trip even if he didn't add to his two Test caps.

"I totally understood the decision (not to play in the first Test), Travis Head's a legend of the game and he's been dominating in these conditions up top," Konstas told The Age before flying home.

"So for me it was trying to get exposure to Dubai (and) Sri Lanka, try to learn and I feel like I learned quite a bit about things if I do play in the subcontinent.

"It's been a huge honour being in the squad and learning from the likes of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, the way they go about it.

"And obviously having experience in the Asian continent in Dubai.

"It's been about understanding what works in these conditions, and hopefully I can emulate that after I get back to Sydney.

"Understanding your strengths and trying to do it for as long as possible in these conditions."

Part of the rationale for Konstas's early release from Australia's now 15-player touring party is for him to hopefully gain playing experience at the Gabba where the upcoming Shield game will take place.

It is one of several Test venues in Australia where the free-scoring right-hander is yet to play since making his first-class debut last summer, with Adelaide Oval and Perth Stadium being the others.

Head said in Galle today he expected Konstas would return to the top of the Australia batting order for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

As a result, the men's team brains trust are keen for him to play as much first-class cricket as possible between now and then.

He was therefore released to rejoin NSW once it became clear he would not be required for the second Test starting at Galle on Thursday with recent Test opener Nathan McSweeney able to act as concussion substitute if required.

Emerging NSW leg spinner Tanveer Sangha also joined the squad in Galle in recent days as a development player who might also take part in the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Colombo that immediately follows the second Test.

Konstas, who was among a group of emerging Australia players who took part in a 10-day training visit to the MRF Academy in Chennai last year, is in line for a proposed Australia A visit to India later this year.

He spent his final day as part of the current Test campaign at Galle facing probing left-arm throwdowns from former New Zealand Test spinner turned Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori, as well as seamers Scott Boland and Sean Abbott.

Konstas, who earned instant global celebrity for the manner in which he attacked India's champion fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Boxing Day, finished yesterday's session with some trademark charges down the pitch, and lofted drives over the bowlers' heads.

While confined to his room when unwell during last week's first Test Konstas also shaved off the moustache he sported in his debut series at home, but is mulling over the prospect of growing it back as he fears he might have "lost (his) aura".

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

First Test: Australia win by an innings and 242 runs

Second Test: February 6-10, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

First ODI: February 12, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)