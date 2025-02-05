Ex-Sri Lanka skipper Melbourne-bound after milestone match

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne will play his 100th and final Test match starting today in Galle

Dimuth Karunaratne will follow the well-trodden path of former Sri Lanka players who relocate to Australia after he completes his 100th (and final) Test outing at Galle starting today.

A former national Test skipper who will become just the seventh Sri Lanka men's player to reach triple figures, Karunaratne has already played at sub-district level in Melbourne but plans to become a more regular fixture once his international days are done.

The 36-year-old left-hander is aiming to complete his Level Two and Three coaching qualifications while based in Melbourne where he is also likely to turn out for Endeavour Hills in Melbourne's southeast, where he first played in 2022.

Among the former greats of Sri Lanka cricket who have relocated to the Victoria capital after drawing stumps at the top level are pace bowler Ravi Ratnayeke, World Cup-winner Asanka Gurusinha and pioneer of the innovative 'Dil-scoop', Tillakaratne Dilshan.

But while Karunaratne concedes a combination of indifferent recent form and a dearth of opportunities for a Test-only player like himself led to his retirement decision, he plans to return Sri Lankan cricket in coming years.

"I'm going to Australia to do my level two and level three coaching, that's my next plan," an at-times emotional Karunaratne told a media conference at Galle International Stadium where he played his maiden Test against New Zealand in 2012.

"When you play 100 games of Test match cricket, it doesn't mean you can coach so you have to learn coaching.

"I just want to first complete those level two and level three, and spend some time with my family like two or three years and coach a few one-to-one sessions, and get to know those little things.

"And of course I will play some club cricket in Australia in season, in December.

"And then after three or four years I will see what I can do for Sri Lanka cricket as a coach or as a mentor.

"Those are my plans after retirement."

Karunaratne is Sri Lanka's fourth-highest Test run-scorer with 7172 at an average of 39.40 behind former and current teammates Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 at 57.40), Mahela Jayawardene (11,814 at 49.84) and Angelo Mathews (8090 at 44.69).

However, he has passed 50 just once in his past 10 Test innings and was dismissed in ignominious fashion in his most recent knock last weekend when he shouldered arms to Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy and was clean bowled.

The opener captained Sri Lanka for 30 Tests between 2019 and 2023, including the previous visit by Australia in 2022, a series that ended in a 1-1 draw with both matches also played at Galle.

However, he has not represented his country in white-ball cricket since the last of his 50 ODI appearances which came against India in 2023.

And Sri Lanka have taken part in only one Test series comprising more than two matches since 2018 – a three-game campaign in England last year – which means he's likely to be among the last 100-Test players the country produces.

Karunaratne bats during the first Test against Australia // Getty

Of the current team, 35-year-old Dinesh Chandimal is next-closest to the milestone with 87 appearances, but Sri Lanka is scheduled to play just 12 Tests matches in the next two-year World Test Championship cycle.

"Bilateral series are very rare," Karunaratne said.

"It's really hard to get to 100 matches for the players who are close.

"I hope they (Sri Lanka) will get more matches after 2027.

"After 2027 I heard from ICC they will play more three-match series."

Chandimal would need to play all Tests fixtured for Sri Lanka over the next two years to join Karunaratne on 100 caps, but fellow veteran Mathews is not expected to add many more to his current tally of 117.

Karunaratne confirmed today the experienced trio have discussed how they might best stagger their respective retirements from the game to minimise the impact on national teams.

But he also foreshadowed 37-year-old Mathews is close to calling time on his career with the two-Test home series against Bangladesh scheduled for mid-year looming as a possible farewell fixture.

"We spoke on the topic a long time ago, before I stepped down from the captaincy (in 2023), so we wanted to make sure we groomed a youngster for the captaincy," said Karunaratne who was replaced at the helm by current skipper Dhananjaya de Silva.

"Then we talked a lot about our retirement, about what time we announce them.

"I think myself and Angie (Mathews) are the closest ones to retirement, and we spoke to play until the Bangladesh series.

"But I said with my current form, and with youngsters performing … those little areas pushed me.

"I said, 'it's the right time, I'm going to announce my retirement' and then he (Mathews) will say something, and I don't want to say what he will say.

"We always talk about those things because we want to make sure the Sri Lanka future is in good hands."

Karunaratne teared up when he spoke of his fondest memories from a 14-year international tenure, with the times he spent in dressing rooms alongside legends Sangakkara, Jayawardene and Thilan Samaraweera among the most poignant.

But he hopes his shift to Australia and the opportunities that might come his way upon completion of his coach's qualification will allow him to once more be part of that elite-level environment with the next generation of Sri Lanka stars.

"I grew up with them," Karunaratne said of his famed former teammates.

"I learned patience … and sharing the happy moments with my colleagues.

"Unfortunately, I'm going to miss them.

"It's really tough but I think I will come back again to serve Sri Lankan cricket, so I hope I can meet them again and share the dressing room in some way."

