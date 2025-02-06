Stoinis makes shock retirement call, out of Champs Trophy

Marcus Stoinis has called time on his ODI career on the eve of the Champions Trophy

World Cup-winning squad member Marcus Stoinis has made the shock decision to retire from one-day international cricket effective immediately, but will continue to be available for national representation in the T20I format.

Stoinis had been named in Australia's preliminary 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy ODI tournament beginning in Pakistan and the UAE later this month, but will be replaced in the final squad to be named by February 12.

The 35-year-old allrounder has been playing for Durban's Super Giants in the ongoing South African T20 franchise competition where he reportedly sustained a mild hamstring injury while bowling in recent days.

However, it was a desire to devote the latter stage of his career to the T20 format, for Australia and at franchise level, that prompted his decision to call time on his ODI playing days.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold," Stoinis said today.

"Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish.

"This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career.

"I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support.

"I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan."

McDonald, who is currently with the Australia Test outfit playing in the second Test at Galle before they head to Pakistan later in the month, paid tribute to the powerful allrounder who played 74 one day internationals across almost a decade.

Stoinis was named One Day Player of the Year at the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards.

"Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade," McDonald said today.

"Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group.

"He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person.

"He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements."

Stoinis blazed to prominence almost 18 months after his ODI debut against England at Headingley, when he thumped an unbeaten 146 from 117 balls batting at number seven to almost get Australia home against New Zealand at Eden Park.

He also captured 3-49 from his 10 overs in that match in January 2017, his second in Australia colours, and was named player of the match in Australia's narrow six-run loss.

It announced the Western Australian's arrival as a potent force in white-ball cricket, and he finishes with 1495 runs at a strike rate of 93.96 in the 50-over format.

He also claimed 48 wickets at 43.12 across his 74 outings, and was part of Australia's ODI World Cup squads in England in 2019 and during their successful campaign in India four years later.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

First Test: Australia win by an innings and 242 runs

Second Test: February 6-10, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

First ODI: February 12, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)