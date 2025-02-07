Big Bash maturing as next-gen stars take centre stage

The influx of young talent that lit up BBL|14 has grown up aspiring to play for local teams

Mitch Owen may have stolen the spotlight with his rise from super fan to breakout star, but KFC BBL|14 showcased the emergence of Australian cricket's next generation, who are now performing on big stage for their childhood teams.

Fourteen summers into Australia's city-based T20 competition and we're beginning to see an influx of young talent following in the footsteps of their Big Bash heroes from years gone by.

Teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas is another who grew up worshipping Shane Watson while decked out in a Sydney Thunder shirt watching from the stands at the Sydney Showground, and memorably pointed to the club badge on his shirt upon reaching his maiden half-century on BBL debut last December.

"I've always dreamt of playing for Thunder; I've been going to games since I was a kid, so it feels a bit surreal," Konstas said after signing with the club in 2023.

"My older brother went for Thunder and we always loved watching, ever since we were little kids we have supported Thunder all the time."

Perth Scorchers teenage tearaway Mahli Beardman credits his love of bowling fast to Mitchell Johnson and remembers watching him steam in alongside a young Jhye Richardson at the WACA Ground in BBL|06 and |07.

His teammate Cooper Connolly's affinity with the club is also well documented, with his current Instagram profile picture him posing with Ashton Agar in his Scorchers kit as a 12-year-old back in BBL|05.

A young Cooper Connolly meets Scorchers spinner Ashton Agar // Instagram-cooperconnolly9

And Brisbane speedster Callum Vidler – who won the Under-19 men's World Cup last year alongside Konstas and Beardman but is yet to make his BBL debut after a groin injury hampered his season – has also supported the Heat since he can remember.

"I've been to plenty of games at the Gabba, watching legends like Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum and Ben Cutting," Vidler said after signing his first BBL contract.

"I've certainly watched it all my life and to play at the Gabba – I haven't done that yet – would be another dream come true."

It's not just limited to the men's competition either, with Ellyse Perry unearthing an Instagram DM from a then 12-year-old Caoimhe Bray just three years before the rising star made her Sydney Sixers debut alongside the Australian superstar.

"I was honestly obsessed with her; every school project was about her, I'd find videos on YouTube and copy," the now 15-year-old Bray said of her idol.

Even Hobart's championship-winning quick Riley Meredith – who made his BBL debut as a 21-year-old seven seasons ago – revealed he was a first-generation Hurricanes fan.

"I've been supporting the team since the first BBL, so to be able to lift the trophy here is unbelievable," he said.

As a 10-year-old, Owen – who hit a record-equalling 39-ball century to lift Hobart to their maiden Big Bash title – was right there with Meredith.

"I honestly don't remember missing a game – I loved it," Owen said.

Prior to the final, the now 23-year-old said some of his fondest memories as a young cricketer were watching the Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval.

"I've got heaps of great memories of watching the Hurricanes sitting on the hill," he said.

A 13-year-old Mitch Owen celebrates George Bailey hitting the winning runs against the Heat in BBL|04 // Getty

"I remember getting a nice photo with Xavier Doherty after he took a hat-trick, and another game Ricky (Ponting) actually gave me his gloves."

As a relatively new competition, Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson believes it's a sign the league is maturing.

"(We're) 14 years old and we can start to see that next generation coming through that have grown up aspiring to play for their BBL team," Dobson said on SEN radio following the BBL|14 season.

"We see it obviously every year in a footy sense and in different codes around the world – players that have always wanted to play for their club and love it – and 14 years into our competition, we're now starting to see that.

"For us, other than the great cricketing achievement that was Owen's innings (in the Final), the story for us is that we now have a generation of players and supporters coming through who want to play in the BBL."

And with crowds continuing to grow after bouncing back from a challenging few years during the Covid pandemic – up 11 per cent on BBL|13 for a total attendance of 971,346 in BBL|14 – such childhood stories are certain to continue emerging.