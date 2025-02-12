Connolly promoted in Aussie line-up for opening ODI

Fresh from his Test debut, WA allrounder Cooper Connolly will bat at first drop in Australia's first ODI against Sri Lanka today

Newly capped Test allrounder Cooper Connolly's star continues to rise having been listed to bat at number three as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the opening ODI of the two-game series in Colombo today.

Connolly was installed to bat above Australia's skipper Steve Smith and his fellow Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in a revamped XI from which a couple several key players were missing.

The 21-year-old spin-bowling allrounder's only previous innings from two ODI appearances last year was the seven he scored batting at number five against Pakistan at Perth Stadium, where he was forced to retire hurt with a fractured hand.

Reigning Allan Border Medallist Travis Head was rested from the series opener at Premadasa Stadium after shouldering a heavy workload over the current summer, with regular ODI keeper Josh Inglis also handing the gloves to Test teammate Carey.

Australia XI: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

Both keepers were named in Australia's Champions Trophy squad announced earlier today, with Inglis expected to take his turn behind the stumps in Friday's second game after suffering a back spasm during last week's second Test at Galle.

And allrounder Glenn Maxwell continues to overcome a bout of gastro he suffered shortly before leaving Australia last weekend, and wasn't included in today's starting XI.

"There's a lot to digest," said Smith of the changes at the toss. "We would have batted first as well if we got the choice, it's looks very dry so it might deteroriate later. We'll have to bowl well first up."

With regular ODI top-order batter Mitch Marsh also absent after being ruled out of this campaign and the ICC Champions Trophy tournament to follow, Matt Short and Jake-Fraser McGurk will continue the opening partnership they forged against Pakistan last November.

The pair tackled the new ball together in all six ODI and T20Is against Pakistan in Australia, with their most productive union being the 52 they blasted off 22 balls in the second 20-over encounter at the SCG.

Despite the pitch at Premadasa expected to favour spin, Australia fielded a four-pronged seam attack led by left-armer Spencer Johnson along with Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott and allrounder Aaron Hardie.

With Mitchell Starc (personal reasons) joining fellow Test quicks Pat Cummins (ankle) and Josh Hazlewood (hip) on the sidelines for the Champions Trophy, Johnson is expected to lead Australia's new-look pace attack for that tournament in Pakistan.

Australia's top-ranked ODI bowler Adam Zampa will lead the spin options in today's game and in the subsequent tournament, with Short and Connolly also expected to figure and emerging leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha in the squad but rested for this match.

The reigning ODI world champions boast a remarkable winning streak in Asia where they have won their past nine 50-over fixtures stretching back to the start of their ultimately successful World Cup campaign in India some 17 months ago.

However, their most recent ODI tour to Sri Lanka in 2022 saw the host nation triumph 3-2 in a series played against the backdrop of economic and political unrest on the island with the Australia team lauded by local crowds for touring amid the chaos.

Fans dressed in yellow, waved Australian flags and gave the visiting team a rousing standing ovation after the final game of that five-match series at Premadasa Stadium.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

First ODI: February 12, Colombo (3:30pm AEDT)

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3:30pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga