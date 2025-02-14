Stars return for final Champions Trophy warm-up

Marnus Labuschagne omitted as Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell return in allrounder heavy line-up for second ODI against Sri Lanka

Australia have bolstered their top-order batting and opted for spin as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first again in the second and final ODI against Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium.

Having suffered an early batting implosion in the opening game last Wednesday which Sri Lanka won by 49 runs, the reigning world champions added Test batters Travis Head and Josh Inglis (both rested from the first match) as well as explosive allrounder Glenn Maxwell to today's starting XI.

The trio replace fellow Test batter Marnus Labuschagne, keeper and Wednesday's top-scorer Alex Carey and 21-year-old Cooper Connolly who had been installed at number three for the first of the games which act as warm-up for Australia's Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan.

Australia XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

Sri Lanka made on change to the team that accounted for Australia on Wednesday, with opening batter Avishka Fernando (who was dismissed for one) making way for 25-year-old keeper-batter Nishan Madushka who will partner Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order.

Head was listed to open the batting alongside Matthew Short with Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill the number three role, while Inglis is listed at number five and Maxwell – who missed Wednesday's game while recovering from a bout of gastro – at seven.

Left-arm pace bowler Ben Dwarshuis and emerging leg spinner Tanveer Sangha have been named for their second and third ODI appearances respectively, as Australia look to provide all members of the 15-man Champions Trophy some match time.

The bowling pair replace quicks Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis, with Australia clearly expecting the pitch at Premadasa to offer more assistance to spinners after the opening game produced surprising bounce and seam movement.

It means Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott and allrounder Aaron Hardie will provide the pace options, while specialist wrist spinners Adam Zampa and Sangha will be supported by part-timers Maxwell, Matthew Short and possibly even Head.

Marnus Labuschagne chats with Andrew McDonald ahead of the second ODI // Getty

While the pitch for Wednesday's game offered significant assistance for seamers with the new ball, it was ultimately Sri Lanka off spinner Maheesh Theekshana (4-40) and left-arm orthodox Dunith Wellalage (2-33) who bowled the home team to victory.

Their win had been set up by a stunning lone-hand century from skipper Charith Asalanka whose 127 from 126 balls was the sole score in the match above 41.

00:24 Play video Skipper Smith wows again with another slips screamer

Both teams suffered early batting collapses, with Sri Lanka 5-55 before Asalanka lifted them to 214 and Australia crashing to 6-85 when Carey was dismissed and eventually bowled out for 165 in the 34th over.

While Australia are using the two-game series as a chance to trial and settle their new-look ODI line-up ahead of the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka see it as a chance to restore a measure of national pride.

Having failed to qualify for the ICC's ODI tournament to be played in Pakistan and the UAE they also suffered a 2-0 clean sweep in the recently completed Test series against Australia at Galle.

Australia have not won the Champions Trophy since 2009, and begin their campaign against England in Lahore on February 22 with group games against Afghanistan and South Africa to follow before the finals.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

First ODI: Sri Lanka won by 49 runs

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3:30pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga