Kusal Mendis ton sets Australia challenging target

A Kusal Mendis century for Sri Lanka has helped set Australia 282 for victory

Innings break report: A second Sri Lankan century in as many matches has put Australia under pressure to tie the one-day series after losing the opening match.

Kusal Mendis made 101 from 115 balls as Sri Lanka scored 4-281 from their 50 overs in the second and final ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

A top knock that has SL on track for a strong total!#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/beuX2zNWmS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 14, 2025

Mendis follows captain Charith Asalanka's 127 off 126 balls, with 14 fours and five sixes, setting up a 49-run victory on Wednesday.

Asalanka had another imposing innings in game two, scoring an unbeaten 78 from 66 balls as Sri Lanka finished strongly.

Australia made five changes from the first they lost at the same ground, with Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell returning to strengthen a severely weakened side. Head was rested while Maxwell had been ill.

Marnus Labuschagne and Cooper Connolly were left out along with top-scorer for Australia in the first match, Alex Carey, who has made way for fellow wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. He missed the first match recovering from back spasms suffered during the second Test.

Paceman Ben Dwarshuis and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha replaced Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis.

Sri Lanka won the toss and batted on a dry and unresponsive pitch.

After the early loss of Pathum Nissanka (six), Nishan Madushka (51 in 70 balls) combined with Kusal Mendis to build a solid foundation through a 98-run partnership.

Australia used seven bowlers including four spinners, Adam Zampa, Maxwell, Sangha and Matt Short, but Zampa was the only one to claim a wicket.

Dwarshuis, competing with fellow left-armer Spencer Johnson for the Champions Trophy place left vacant by Mitchell Starc, bounced out Madushka thanks to a juggling catch on the boundary by Zampa.

Kamindu Mendis managed just four in eight balls before chopping a slower ball from Abbott into his stumps.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

First ODI: Sri Lanka won by 49 runs

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3:30pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga