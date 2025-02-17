Lynn, Overton returns top priorities for Strikers' recruiters

Adelaide open to pre-signing English allrounder as they face competition from other leagues to keep him for BBL|15

Chris Lynn has been flagged as a priority re-signing for the Adelaide Strikers with the club also prepared to explore a multi-year deal for Jamie Overton to keep the destructive English allrounder.

Lynn (230 runs) and Overton (191 runs and 11 wickets) were among the Strikers' best in a "frustrating" KFC BBL|14 campaign where they finished last for the first time in the competition's history.

Lynn – comfortably the competition's most prolific batter of all time – is currently out of contract having signed a trio of one-year deals since parting ways with Brisbane Heat in 2022.

The 34-year-old missed three matches in BBL|14 due to a hamstring injury but showed why he remains one of the most feared batters in the Big Bash when he did play, registering his highest BBL score in five years with a sublime 88 against Melbourne Renegades.

Simon Insley, the Strikers' general manager of cricket, said the club had been in "positive conversations" with Lynn and were hopeful of retaining him for BBL|15 once the contracting embargo lifts in March.

Insley said Lynn had also been a close confidant for captain Matt Short as part of the leadership group during his three seasons at the club.

But the former Black Caps high performance boss acknowledged the Strikers faced competition from rival T20 leagues to keep Overton in the Big Bash following another strong season.

Overton was taken by the Strikers with the fifth pick in last year's overseas player draft. He played nine games before missing their final match of the season after being called up for England duties.

The 30-year-old also missed their finals campaign the previous season due to his ILT20 commitments in the UAE.

As the Strikers used their direct overseas signing option to secure England Test batter Ollie Pope on a one-year deal, it means they have a list spot available to sign Overton for up to three seasons prior to the BBL|15 Draft, provided both parties can agree to terms.

Overton is currently in both of England's white-ball squads but played his last and only Test almost three years ago, and with just two first-class appearances for Surrey last year, he'd be a left-field pick should he make their Ashes squad next summer.

"Jamie Overton, the success he's had, I know there will be a few teams in different leagues that would like to sign him," Insley said.

"Sometimes it comes down to negotiations, but we think having that player who can bowl four overs and (has a high) strike rate that can move a game away from the opposition with the style we want to play, we think Jamie's going to be someone we'd want to sign.

"So if that needs to be a multi-year deal, then that's something we'd look at."

Insley also revealed there'd been "lots of conversations" with reigning Allan Border Medallist Travis Head, who is expected to re-sign with the Strikers despite his availability for BBL|15 set to be significantly impacted by next summer's Ashes series.

Head told reporters ahead of Australia's 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Galle that he wouldn't play in any other T20 leagues besides the Indian Premier League while he's not playing in the Big Bash.

"I'm happy to be involved and happy to play where I can," he said last month.

"With our schedule at the moment, it's somewhat tough with a young family, but with CA (high performance) it's been pretty clear on the plan of when, where and what I do play.

"I'll probably give up a little bit on the side; I won't play franchise cricket other than IPL.

"I played MLC (USA's Major League Cricket) last year, so I won't do that in the future while I'm not playing Big Bash.

"I'm very lucky to be able to have those days off (after the Sydney Test) into this tour … that has meant missing Big Bash.

"It's disappointing, I'd love to be able to be involved.

"Test cricket is the most important thing at the moment for us as a group so I want to pull as much effort as I can into that."

Insley added Head's passion for the Strikers was undeniable and he was always messaging a "WhatsApp group to the coaches with different theories and ideas".

"Next season is a massive year for him with the Ashes," said Insley. "His care factor for the Strikers is very high and we'd be super excited when the stars align for him to be available."