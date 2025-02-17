The race for Ruth: How your team can make the WNCL final

The WNCL regular season is set for an exciting final round of matches with five teams in the mix and Tasmania’s four-peat hopes hanging by a thread

Four teams will battle it out for the right to join Queensland in the Women’s National Cricket League final when the final round of regular season matches begins Wednesday.

The Fire, who currently sit 9.5 points clear on top of the table, have completed their 12 matches and will have to watch on nervously this week as they wait to find out whether they will host the domestic one-day final on March 2.

The competition’s other six teams will be in action on Wednesday and Friday – WNCL ‘rounds’ see two teams play one another twice in the space of three days at the same venue – with South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania still able to qualify in the top two and advance to the decider.

Of those, only South Australia can knock Queensland out of top spot and host the final.

They will play bottom-ranked Western Australia at the WACA Ground while NSW will host sixth-ranked ACT Meteors at Cricket Central.

Tasmania, who have held the Ruth Preddy Cup for the last three seasons, will host Victoria at Bellerive Oval.

1. Queensland (35.5 points)

Played 12 | Won 8 | Lost 4 | NRR 0.952 | Bonus points: 4

The equation

Queensland have completed a strong regular season and with their top-two spot locked in, they now need to sit back and wait to see who they will face in the final. They are likely to host the decider – South Australia will need two bonus-point wins over WA to steal top spot – even after they were docked 0.5 for a slow over rate in their match against SA at Adelaide Oval on February 1. Queensland won their first and only WNCL title in 2020-21, while they lost last season’s final to Tasmania.

2. South Australia (26 points)

Played 10 | Won 6 | Lost 4 | NRR 0.405 | Bonus points: 2

Remaining matches

February 19 v Western Australia at WACA Ground, 1pm AEDT February 21 v Western Australia at WACA Ground, 1pm AEDT

The equation

South Australia have their fate in their own hands, but it’s only by the slimmest of margins. They have won just one of their past four matches and will be desperate to regain form as they make the tricky away trip to the WACA Ground. Even back-to-back wins may not be enough if bonus points come into play in the other games, so they will want to win big to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack.

3. New South Wales (25 points)

Played 10 | Won 6 | Lost 4 | NRR 0.291 | Bonus points: 1

Remaining matches

February 19 v ACT Meteors at Cricket Central, 10am AEDT February 21 v ACT Meteors at Cricket Central, 10am AEDT

The equation

Remarkably, New South Wales featured in every single WNCL final from when the competition started in 1996-97 through to 2019-20. However they have been a glaring absence from the past four deciders, and with their crop of young talent growing into a another formidable force, even without their Aussie stars, this is their best shot at making the final in several seasons. They’ll have the home ground advantage against a weaker Meteors side and will want to beat them twice, preferably with a bonus point or two in play, to give themselves the best possible chance of moving ahead of SA on the table.

4. Victoria (25 points)

Played 10 | Won 6 | Lost 4 | NRR -0.284 | Bonus points: 1

Remaining matches

February 19 v Tasmania at Bellerive Oval, 10:30am AEDT February 21 v Tasmania at Bellerive Oval, 2pm AEDT

The equation

Victoria have a tricky task ahead of them playing Tasmania in Hobart, and it is likely they will need to beat the Tigers twice to give themselves the best possible chance of qualifying for their first final since 2020-21. They’ll want to win big as well, given their poorer NRR – and bonus points could come in very handy as the race for the top two goes down to the wire.

5. Tasmania (23 points)

Played 10 | Won 5 | Lost 5 | NRR 0.035 | Bonus points: 3

Remaining matches

February 19 v Victoria at Bellerive Oval, 10:30am AEDT February 21 v Victoria at Bellerive Oval, 2pm AEDT

The equation

Tasmania’s hopes of winning a fourth-straight final are alive, but they will need some other teams to do them a favour. First and foremost, they will need to beat Victoria twice. Then, they will need both NSW and South Australia to drop at least one of their remaining matches.

6. ACT Meteors (14 points)

Played 10 | Won 3 | Lost 7 | NRR -0.887 | Bonus points: 2

Remaining matches

February 19 v NSW at Cricket Central, 10am AEDT February 21 v NSW at Cricket Central, 10am AEDT

The equation

The Meteors have enjoyed an improved campaign after winning just one match in 2023-24, and while a spot in the final is out of the question, they will be eager to finish the season on a winning note.

7. Western Australia (9 points)

Played 10 | Won 2 | Lost 8 | NRR -0.567 | Bonus points: 1

The remaining match

February 19 v South Australia at WACA Ground, 1pm AEDT February 21 v South Australia at WACA Ground, 1pm AEDT

The equation

Western Australia unfortunately have gone backwards this season following their top-four finish in 2023-24, and will be desperate to avoid finishing on the bottom of the table when they host South Australia.