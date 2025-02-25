Full squads: How each club's list is shaping up for WBBL|11

Keep up to date with all the off-season player movement as the eight clubs turn their attention to WBBL|11

After the Melbourne Renegades lifted the WBBL trophy for the first time in December, the league's list managers are now busy plotting how their clubs will shape up for next season.

The inaugural Player Movement Window has been and gone with three players finding a new home for WBBL|11 during the 10-day period.

A contracting embargo is now in place with no new or existing agreements able to be signed until it is lifted, which the league expects to occur in March.

Once the embargo lifts, clubs may sign further domestic players to their list for next season. Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes are also able to sign a maximum of one overseas player prior to the draft. Check out below how each club's list is placed right now.

Here is where each team's list stands - publicly, at least, given some teams may have re-signed players ahead of the embargo but are yet to make an announcement.

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|10 result: Seventh (3 wins, 6 losses, 1 no result) Coach: Luke Williams Spots filled on contract list: 6 Contracted for WBBL|11: Darcie Brown (W|11), Anesu Mushangwe (W|11), Tahlia McGrath (c)(W|12), Maddie Penna (W|11), Megan Schutt (W|11), Amanda-Jade Wellington (W|11) Off contract: Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson WBBL|10 overseas players: Smriti Mandhana (India), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Orla Prendergast (Ireland)

The Strikers' dreams of winning three consecutive titles were dashed with the defending champions well off the pace for much of the season. Most of their biggest stars remain under contract for WBBL|11, although Katie Mack and Bridget Patterson could catch the eye of rival clubs, while young quicks Maggie Clark and Eleanor Larosa could also be tempted by opportunities elsewhere after they couldn't break into the Strikers XI this season. None of their overseas players are on multi-year deals.

Brisbane Heat

WBBL|10 result: Runner up (second) Coach: Mark Sorell Spots filled on contract list: 8 Contracted for WBBL|11: Nadine de Klerk (South Africa)(W|11), Sianna Ginger (W|11), Lucy Hamilton (W|11), Nicola Hancock (W|11), Grace Harris (W|11), Charli Knott (W|11), Grace Parsons (W|11), Georgia Redmayne (W|11) Ins: TBC Outs: Laura Harris (Thunder) Off contract: Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Jess Jonassen, Mikayla Wrigley Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Shikha Pandey (India), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England - replacement player)

The Heat had filled their eight spots heading into the Player Movement Period, with two notable names remaining off contract: captain Jess Jonassen and big-hitter Laura Harris.

The Thunder duly swooped in and signed Harris, luring her away from the Heat after 10 years in teal, and leaving the Brisbane club needing to find a new middle-order power hitter.

Hobart Hurricanes

WBBL|10 result: Eliminated from The Knockout (fourth) Coach: Jude Coleman Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|11: Heather Graham (W|11), Ruth Johnston (W|11), Lizelle Lee (W|11), Hayley Silver-Holmes (W|11), Lauren Smith (W|11), Molly Strano (W|11), Elyse Villani (W|11) Off contract: Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Suzie Bates (New Zealand - replacement player), Kathryn Bryce (Scotland - associate rookie)

The Hurricanes have confirmed seven of their spots for WBBL|11 and in promising news for the club, Lizelle Lee became an Australian permanent resident during the season and will likely be able to play as a local next season, opening the door for an additional overseas player at the draft.

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|10 result: Champions (first) Coach: Simon Helmot Spots filled on contract list: 6 Contracted for WBBL|11: Emma de Broughe (W|11), Tess Flintoff, Ella Hayward (W|11), Milly Illingworth (W|11), Georgia Prestwidge (W|11), Naomi Stalenberg (W|11) Ins: Tess Flintoff (Stars) Outs: TBC Off contract: Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb WBBL|10 overseas players: Alice Capsey (England), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Linsey Smith (England - replacement player), Tara Norris (USA - associate rookie)

The reigning champions have already strengthened their list fresh off winning their first title, poaching exciting young allrounder Tess Flintoff from the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|10 result: Eighth (2 wins, 7 losses, 1 NR) Coach: TBC Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|11: Sophie Day (W|12), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)(W|12), Meg Lanning (W|11), Rhys McKenna (W|12), Ines McKeon (W|11), Sophie Reid (W|11), Annabel Sutherland (W|11) Ins: TBC Outs: Tess Flintoff (Renegades), Hasrat Gill (Thunder) Off contract: Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Liv Henry, Sasha Moloney Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Yastika Bhatia (India), Deepti Sharma (India)

The Stars have got a few key pieces of the puzzle locked away for next season, but have plenty of questions to answer. They parted ways with coach Jon Batty after finishing on the bottom of the table, and then lost Tess Flintoff and exciting young spin prospect Hasrat Gill during the player movement window.

They have also yet to come to terms with star Aussie quick Kim Garth.

Perth Scorchers

WBBL|10 result: Fifth (4 wins, 5 losses, 1 tie) Coach: Becky Grundy Spots filled on contract list: 6 Contracted for WBBL|11: Chloe Ainsworth (W|12), Sophie Devine (New Zealand)(W|11), Amy Edgar (W|11), Mikayla Hinkley (W|11), Alana King (W|12), Beth Mooney (W|12) Off contract: Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ebony Hoskin, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Amy Jones (England), Brooke Halliday (New Zealand - replacement player), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia - associate rookie)

Coach Becky Grundy said the club would require a review into their list after a series of dramatic batting collapses cost them a shot at finals. Their three biggest international stars plus the exciting Chloe Ainsworth are locked in for next season, but they may need to consider who fits in around them.

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|10 result: Sixth (3 wins, 5 losses, 1 tie, 1 NR) Coach: Charlotte Edwards Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|11: Caoimhe Bray (W|12), Maitlan Brown (W|11), Lauren Cheatle (W|11), Ashleigh Gardner (W|11), Alyssa Healy (W|11), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)(W|12), Courtney Sippel (W|12) Off contract: Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Hollie Armitage (England), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Sarah Bryce (Scotland - associate rookie)

Alyssa Healy's injuries made life tough for the Sixers, while Erin Burns also missed the entire season, and both absences hurt the club. However, they will still be scratching their heads and wondering how one of the strongest lists in the league missed finals for the fifth time in six seasons. In good news, exciting teenager Caoimhe Bray is locked away long term, Melie Kerr is on a multi-year deal, and they have retention rights to Sophie Ecclestone.

Perry is off contract and would no doubt attract interest - but is there any chance she would ever leave the Sixers?

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|10 result: Third (Knocked out of The Challenger) Coach: Lisa Keightley Spots filled on contract list: 10 Contracted for WBBL|11: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)(W|12), Sam Bates (W|12), Hannah Darlington (W|13), Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd (W|12), Phoebe Litchfield (W|13), Taneale Peschel (W|11), Georgia Voll (W|12), Tahlia Wilson (W|11) Ins: Laura Harris (Heat), Hasrat Gill (Stars) Outs: TBC Off contract: Ella Briscoe, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Claire Moore Other WBBL|10 overseas players: Georgia Adams (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Heather Knight (England)

The Thunder were the big movers in the player movement period, signing powerful batter Laura Harris from the Heat and exciting young spinner Hasrat Gill from the Stars. Their additions only strengthen an already imposing list, with their talented local core locked away and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu on a multi-year contract.

Their biggest call may come at the draft, if they are left with a choice between retaining Heather Knight or Shabnim Ismail.