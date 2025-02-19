South Australia keep grip on second spot in race for WNCL final

Jemma Barsby's all-round heroics with bat and ball have kept South Australia ahead of the pack in the race for the WNCL final

South Australia have kept their Women's National Cricket League finals fate in their own hands, seeing off Western Australia by 47 runs.

Bridget Patterson (65 off 70) and Ellie Johnstone (51 off 26) led the way with the bat as South Australia posted 9-287 at the WACA Ground, before Megan Schutt (3-49) and Jemma Barsby (3-28) helped bowl WA out for 240.

Barsby also made a significant impact with the bat; SA were 7-205 in the 34th over, but she batted out the innings with an unbeaten 57, including a 50-run final-wicket stand with No.11 Darcie Brown (19no).

Maddy Darke's 74 helped give WA a strong start to their chase, while Mathilda Carmichael (50) was also threatening, but once they were dismissed SA were able to strike regularly, bowling their rivals out in 49.5 overs.

WA at one stage were 9-227, and the South Australians could sniff a bonus point - they needed to keep WA under 229 - but ultimately had to settle for the four regular points.

They now sit second on the table on 30 points, one point ahead of NSW and three ahead of Tasmania.

SA will play WA again on Friday, where a win should be enough to secure their place in the final on March 2. Queensland will host the final, having now cemented top spot.

WNCL 2024-25 standings