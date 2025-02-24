Sublime starts from WBBL young guns

Of all the brilliant highlights throughout WBBL|10, it was 15-year-old Caoimhe Bray's match-winning moment on debut that might be the most memorable.



Melbourne Renegades dynamo Deandra Dottin smashed three consecutive boundaries off Bray's first three balls, but a well-placed yorker skittled Dottin's stumps with the final delivery of Bray's one and only over.



And with a strong total of 178 to chase, it was Bray who stepped up again and hit the winning runs.



But Bray wasn't the only young gun to catch the eye in her first year, with Grace Parsons (Brisbane Heat), Ines McKeon (Melbourne Stars) and Charis Bekker (Melbourne Renegades) all finding ways to contribute.

Caoimhe Bray - Sydney Sixers

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 10 | Econ: 7.43 | BBI: 2-13



While the debut was remarkable, it was Bray's consistency across the whole season that really impressed.



Top-order batters were undone time and time again, with the 15-year-old finding ways to remove some of the best players in the competition.



Grace Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Voll, Yastika Bhatia and Georgia Redmayne (twice) were just some of the key names Bray was able to dismiss.

00:47 Play video 15-year old Caoimhe Bray knocks over Dottin on debut

Grace Parsons - Brisbane Heat

Matches: 11 | Wickets: 12 | Econ: 6.86 | BBI: 3-10

Parsons signed up with the Heat back in WBBL|08, but finally made her debut in the first match this season.



The leg-spinner did her damage in bunches, picking up 3-22 against the Renegades in her second match and bettered that with 3-10 in The Challenger against the Thunder.



Parsons dismissed Renegades duo Naomi Stalenberg and Nicole Faltum in The Final, but the Heat fell short.

00:56 Play video Parsons' three scalps in WBBL|10 Challenger

Charis Bekker - Melbourne Renegades

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 4 | Econ: 7.0 | BBI: 1-5

Charis Bekker was one of the feel-good stories of the season.



The 20-year-old had been celebrating the end of university exams when she got the call up to become a replacement player for the Melbourne Renegades.

Just days later, she was named player of the match after an economic spell against the Stars where she knocked over Meg Lanning.



Bekker bowled two overs in the Powerplay, which went for just three runs.

Ines McKeon - Melbourne Stars

Matches: 8 | Runs: 122 | SR: 96.06 | HS: 50

McKeon immediately made her mark on debut for the Melbourne Stars, posting 50 in a low-scoring affair.

The teenager's power-hitting was on full display, launching Alana King for a couple of sixes in a confident showing.



The Stars fell short in their chase against the Perth Scorchers, but McKeon was the only top-order player on her team to reach double digits, with the next-best being Kim Garth's 10 runs.



McKeon has already played senior cricket for France and underage cricket for Australia, with the resume continuing to grow.