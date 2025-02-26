Leading from the front: How each captain fared in BBL|14

With another Big Bash season in the books, take a look back at how each club's captain fared

At the end of the BBL|14, it was Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis who stood above everyone else and hoisted the trophy.

But how do all the club captains compare against each other across the stats leaderboards?

Most wins

Perhaps it's no surprise to see Ellis atop this list considering his side's success. Ellis played in 10 of the 11 games for the Hurricanes, with eight of those being wins. Sydney Thunder's David Warner just missed out with seven wins.

Leaderboard Nathan Ellis Hurricanes 8 David Warner Thunder 7 Moises Henriques Sixers 6 Marcus Stoinis Stars 5 Will Sutherland Renegades 4 Ashton Turner Scorchers 4 Matt Short Strikers 2 Colin Munro Heat 2

Most bat flip wins

Sixers captain Moises Henriques must have a secret strategy when it comes to the bat flip, because he blew everyone else out of the water. Henriques won the flip in nine of a possible 11 matches, with no other skipper recording more than six.

Leaderboard Moises Henriques Sixers 9 Nathan Ellis Hurricanes 6 Marcus Stoinis Stars 6 Will Sutherland Renegades 6 Colin Munro Heat 4 Ashton Turner Scorchers 4 David Warner Thunder 3 Matt Short Strikers 1

Most runs

Warner finished second in the competition for runs with 405 from 12 innings. He finished the season averaging 45, with Marcus Stoinis also in the top five BBL|14 run getters with 311.

Leaderboard David Warner Thunder 405 Marcus Stoinis Stars 311 Ashton Turner Scorchers 240 Matt Short Strikers 236 Moises Henriques Sixers 236 Will Sutherland Renegades 191 Nathan Ellis Hurricanes 81 Colin Munro Heat 46

Most wickets

With Ellis being the only full-time bowler on the list, naturally he leads the pack with 13 wickets. Will Sutherland had a career-best year with nine wickets.

01:28 Play video Skipper Ellis stands tall with crucial three poles in Final

Leaderboard Nathan Ellis Hurricanes 13 Will Sutherland Renegades 9 Matt Short Strikers 6 Marcus Stoinis Stars 5 Ashton Turner Scorchers 1 Moises Henriques Sixers 1 Colin Munro Heat Did not bowl David Warner Thunder Did not bowl

Club-by-club

Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 236 | HS: 109 | Wickets: 6 | BBI: 2-23

The Strikers didn't experience the team success they would have liked, but Short had another strong year by his standards. Despite missing three matches, Short blasted a century against the Heat and frequently contributed with the ball.

03:43 Play video Captain Short leads Strikers to 250 with record-breaking century

Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 46 | HS: 23 | Ave: 7.67

Munro had a nightmare year by his lofty standards. He injured his hamstring prior to the Heat's first game and picked up a finger injury later in the campaign too. Munro did manage to play in six games, but he'll be looking to bounce back after struggling to contribute with the bat.

Nathan Ellis (Hobart Hurricanes)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 13 | Econ: 7.86 | BBI: 3-23

Ellis had the best economy of any 'Canes bowler and finished second behind Riley Meredith for wickets. He saved his best performance for the Final, knocking over the Thunder's top three batters. Title-winning skipper, what more needs to be said?

08:57 Play video The Surge Pod: How Nathan Ellis flipped the script in the BBL Final

Will Sutherland (Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 191 | HS: 70 | Wickets: 9 | BBI: 3-14

Peter Handscomb called it a coming-of-age moment for Sutherland when the Renegades skipper scored 70 off 45 in a crucial innings against the Scorchers. With his side sitting at 4-10 after five overs, Sutherland willed his side to an unthinkable victory with two balls remaining.

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 11 | Runs: 311 | HS: 62 | Wickets: 5 | BBI: 2-30

Stoinis helped steady the ship after a rough start in his first season as the Stars skipper. While his side began the season with five losses, Stoinis was one of the only consistent contributors with the bat. He posted scores of 37, 26, 27, 20 and 22 in that time. When the Stars went on a winning streak in 2025, he maintained that effort with totals of 62, 48, 4, 18, 32 and 15. Despite the loss in the Knockout, it has to be a tick for Stoinis' individual campaign.

Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 240 | HS: 66no | Ave: 34.29

Turner played every game and found ways to contribute, but his side was one win short of a spot in the finals. In such a tight season, it was Turner's performances against the Thunder and Renegades that he may lament. Turner scored eight in both digs against the Renegades, while he finished with a golden duck and four in his two matches against the Thunder.

Moises Henriques (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 11 | Runs: 236 | HS: 53 | Ave: 29.50

Bat flip brilliance aside, it was another solid season for Henriques. He finished with the most runs for his side, but the Sixers ran deep with seven players finishing with 130 or more runs throughout BBL|14. The disappointment will come from his side's efforts in the finals, losing both the Qualifier and Challenger.

01:09 Play video Warner digs deep in unbeaten 88

David Warner (Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 405 | HS: 88 | Ave: 45.00

What a season it was for Warner as captain. He consistently stood up with the bat, while his side had to deal with a slate of serious injuries. His standard in the field was excellent, with nine catches the cherry on top. The Thunder ultimately fell short in the Final, but it was a campaign to be proud of.