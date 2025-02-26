With another Big Bash season in the books, take a look back at how each club's captain fared
Leading from the front: How each captain fared in BBL|14
At the end of the BBL|14, it was Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis who stood above everyone else and hoisted the trophy.
But how do all the club captains compare against each other across the stats leaderboards?
Most wins
Perhaps it's no surprise to see Ellis atop this list considering his side's success. Ellis played in 10 of the 11 games for the Hurricanes, with eight of those being wins. Sydney Thunder's David Warner just missed out with seven wins.
|Leaderboard
|Nathan Ellis
|Hurricanes
|8
|David Warner
|Thunder
|7
|Moises Henriques
|Sixers
|6
|Marcus Stoinis
|Stars
|5
|Will Sutherland
|Renegades
|4
|Ashton Turner
|Scorchers
|4
|Matt Short
|Strikers
|2
|Colin Munro
|Heat
|2
Most bat flip wins
Sixers captain Moises Henriques must have a secret strategy when it comes to the bat flip, because he blew everyone else out of the water. Henriques won the flip in nine of a possible 11 matches, with no other skipper recording more than six.
|Leaderboard
|Moises Henriques
|Sixers
|9
|Nathan Ellis
|Hurricanes
|6
|Marcus Stoinis
|Stars
|6
|Will Sutherland
|Renegades
|6
|Colin Munro
|Heat
|4
|Ashton Turner
|Scorchers
|4
|David Warner
|Thunder
|3
|Matt Short
|Strikers
|1
Most runs
Warner finished second in the competition for runs with 405 from 12 innings. He finished the season averaging 45, with Marcus Stoinis also in the top five BBL|14 run getters with 311.
|Leaderboard
|David Warner
|Thunder
|405
|Marcus Stoinis
|Stars
|311
|Ashton Turner
|Scorchers
|240
|Matt Short
|Strikers
|236
|Moises Henriques
|Sixers
|236
|Will Sutherland
|Renegades
|191
|Nathan Ellis
|Hurricanes
|81
|Colin Munro
|Heat
|46
Most wickets
With Ellis being the only full-time bowler on the list, naturally he leads the pack with 13 wickets. Will Sutherland had a career-best year with nine wickets.
|Leaderboard
|Nathan Ellis
|Hurricanes
|13
|Will Sutherland
|Renegades
|9
|Matt Short
|Strikers
|6
|Marcus Stoinis
|Stars
|5
|Ashton Turner
|Scorchers
|1
|Moises Henriques
|Sixers
|1
|Colin Munro
|Heat
|Did not bowl
|David Warner
|Thunder
|Did not bowl
Club-by-club
Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers)
Matches: 7 | Runs: 236 | HS: 109 | Wickets: 6 | BBI: 2-23
The Strikers didn't experience the team success they would have liked, but Short had another strong year by his standards. Despite missing three matches, Short blasted a century against the Heat and frequently contributed with the ball.
Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat)
Matches: 6 | Runs: 46 | HS: 23 | Ave: 7.67
Munro had a nightmare year by his lofty standards. He injured his hamstring prior to the Heat's first game and picked up a finger injury later in the campaign too. Munro did manage to play in six games, but he'll be looking to bounce back after struggling to contribute with the bat.
Nathan Ellis (Hobart Hurricanes)
Matches: 10 | Wickets: 13 | Econ: 7.86 | BBI: 3-23
Ellis had the best economy of any 'Canes bowler and finished second behind Riley Meredith for wickets. He saved his best performance for the Final, knocking over the Thunder's top three batters. Title-winning skipper, what more needs to be said?
Will Sutherland (Melbourne Renegades)
Matches: 10 | Runs: 191 | HS: 70 | Wickets: 9 | BBI: 3-14
Peter Handscomb called it a coming-of-age moment for Sutherland when the Renegades skipper scored 70 off 45 in a crucial innings against the Scorchers. With his side sitting at 4-10 after five overs, Sutherland willed his side to an unthinkable victory with two balls remaining.
Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)
Matches: 11 | Runs: 311 | HS: 62 | Wickets: 5 | BBI: 2-30
Stoinis helped steady the ship after a rough start in his first season as the Stars skipper. While his side began the season with five losses, Stoinis was one of the only consistent contributors with the bat. He posted scores of 37, 26, 27, 20 and 22 in that time. When the Stars went on a winning streak in 2025, he maintained that effort with totals of 62, 48, 4, 18, 32 and 15. Despite the loss in the Knockout, it has to be a tick for Stoinis' individual campaign.
Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers)
Matches: 10 | Runs: 240 | HS: 66no | Ave: 34.29
Turner played every game and found ways to contribute, but his side was one win short of a spot in the finals. In such a tight season, it was Turner's performances against the Thunder and Renegades that he may lament. Turner scored eight in both digs against the Renegades, while he finished with a golden duck and four in his two matches against the Thunder.
Moises Henriques (Sydney Sixers)
Matches: 11 | Runs: 236 | HS: 53 | Ave: 29.50
Bat flip brilliance aside, it was another solid season for Henriques. He finished with the most runs for his side, but the Sixers ran deep with seven players finishing with 130 or more runs throughout BBL|14. The disappointment will come from his side's efforts in the finals, losing both the Qualifier and Challenger.
David Warner (Sydney Thunder)
Matches: 12 | Runs: 405 | HS: 88 | Ave: 45.00
What a season it was for Warner as captain. He consistently stood up with the bat, while his side had to deal with a slate of serious injuries. His standard in the field was excellent, with nine catches the cherry on top. The Thunder ultimately fell short in the Final, but it was a campaign to be proud of.